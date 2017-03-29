Metro Crossword Answers March 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro March 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Carol, …! The Herald Angels Sing HARK
Volcanic matter LAVA
Detailed description ELABORATION
Roman robe TOGA
Xmas NOEL
Pen fluids or replenishes (stamp pad) INKS
Sharpen (appetite) or hone WHET
Musical twosome DUO
Angry or insane MAD
Wheel centre HUB
Arrest NAB
Tip of shoe TOE
Friendly peck KISS
Weathercock pointers VANES
Tiny songbird WREN
Enthusiastic KEEN
Early morning DAWN
Cruel wisecrack GIBE
Small bell sounds TINGS
Unsightly UGLY
Lamb’s mother EWE
… & downs UPS
Actor, … Cruise TOM
Gallivant (about) GAD
Liqueur, … Maria TIA
Clumsy louts OAFS
Cry, shed a … TEAR
… estate agent REAL
Italy’s former currency LIRA
Discussion to reach agreement NEGOTIATION
Snake sound or expression of contempt HISS
Omelette ingredients EGGS
Loathed HATED
Sectors REGIONS
Ku Klux … KLAN
Flows away EBBS
Scent AROMA
Casserole STEW
Solo or The … Ranger LONE
An alternative ANOTHER
Throwaway remark (2,3) ADLIB
Soviet secret police (1,1,1) KGB
Easter treat, … cross bun HOT
Intending or signifying MEANING
Sprinkled with flour DREDGED
Crooked ASKEW
Admit guilt (3,2) OWNUP
Cask KEG
Animal doctor VET
Anti-terrorist group (1,1,1) SAS
"No" vote NAY
Bewails BEMOANS
Stripper’s garment (1-6) GSTRING
Santa’s helper ELF
Employ USE
Burn off or portable light TORCH
Attach (to) AFFIX
Gather AMASS
Beers ALES
Fireplace carbon SOOT
Ballet dress TUTU
Healing gel, … vera ALOE
VIDEO