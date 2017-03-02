Metro Crossword Answers March 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro March 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Clutching
|GRABBING
|Feet-first birth
|BREECH
|Protecting
|GUARDING
|Imprison
|DETAIN
|Unfastening
|LOOSENING
|Banjo sound
|TWANG
|Decays
|ROTS
|Scalpel wielder
|SURGEON
|Trimmest
|LEANEST
|Walk (in water)
|WADE
|Short-lived fashion
|CRAZE
|Carnivore (4,5)
|MEATEATER
|Harvested
|REAPED
|Throttle
|STRANGLE
|Bring into existence
|CREATE
|Restrict to role
|TYPECAST
|Childish laugh
|GIGGLE
|Brazilian river
|AMAZON
|Membership tag
|BADGE
|Female goats
|NANNIES
|Went back in (2-7)
|REENTERED
|Springs (from)
|EMANATES
|Small firearms
|HANDGUNS
|Becomes mature
|AGES
|Exercise too much
|OVEREXERT
|Bed warmer, … blanket
|ELECTRIC
|Information bank
|DATABASE
|Work in fill-in position
|TEMP
|Rich
|WEALTHY
|Mark of disgrace
|STIGMA
|Least moist
|DRIEST
|Elude (capture)
|EVADE