Metro Crossword Answers March 2nd 2017

Clue Solution
Clutching GRABBING
Feet-first birth BREECH
Protecting GUARDING
Imprison DETAIN
Unfastening LOOSENING
Banjo sound TWANG
Decays ROTS
Scalpel wielder SURGEON
Trimmest LEANEST
Walk (in water) WADE
Short-lived fashion CRAZE
Carnivore (4,5) MEATEATER
Harvested REAPED
Throttle STRANGLE
Bring into existence CREATE
Restrict to role TYPECAST
Childish laugh GIGGLE
Brazilian river AMAZON
Membership tag BADGE
Female goats NANNIES
Went back in (2-7) REENTERED
Springs (from) EMANATES
Small firearms HANDGUNS
Becomes mature AGES
Exercise too much OVEREXERT
Bed warmer, … blanket ELECTRIC
Information bank DATABASE
Work in fill-in position TEMP
Rich WEALTHY
Mark of disgrace STIGMA
Least moist DRIEST
Elude (capture) EVADE