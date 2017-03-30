Metro Crossword Answers March 30th 2017

Metro

Clue Solution
Adolescent TEENAGER
Scuff (shoes) SCRAPE
Rissole MEATBALL
Smells ODOURS
Piercing with long pin SKEWERING
Giant TITAN
Chooses OPTS
Urges EXHORTS
Seepage LEAKAGE
Bursts POPS
Shake with fear QUAKE
Wandered leisurely MEANDERED
Eluded (capture) EVADED
Improves (appearance) ENHANCES
Robberies THEFTS
Test drive (5,3) TRIALRUN
Most submissive TAMEST
Tooth material ENAMEL
Stroll AMBLE
Choux pastries, chocolate … ECLAIRS
Newspaper apprenticeship CADETSHIP
Marital two-timing ADULTERY
Simplicity EASINESS
Leer OGLE
Temporary job posting PLACEMENT
Fluent & expressive ELOQUENT
Information bank DATABASE
Deciduous trees ELMS
Designer or strategist PLANNER
Food retailer GROCER
Most likely to win (4-2) ODDSON
Theatrical piece DRAMA