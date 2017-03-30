Metro Crossword Answers March 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro March 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Adolescent
|TEENAGER
|Scuff (shoes)
|SCRAPE
|Rissole
|MEATBALL
|Smells
|ODOURS
|Piercing with long pin
|SKEWERING
|Giant
|TITAN
|Chooses
|OPTS
|Urges
|EXHORTS
|Seepage
|LEAKAGE
|Bursts
|POPS
|Shake with fear
|QUAKE
|Wandered leisurely
|MEANDERED
|Eluded (capture)
|EVADED
|Improves (appearance)
|ENHANCES
|Robberies
|THEFTS
|Test drive (5,3)
|TRIALRUN
|Most submissive
|TAMEST
|Tooth material
|ENAMEL
|Stroll
|AMBLE
|Choux pastries, chocolate …
|ECLAIRS
|Newspaper apprenticeship
|CADETSHIP
|Marital two-timing
|ADULTERY
|Simplicity
|EASINESS
|Leer
|OGLE
|Temporary job posting
|PLACEMENT
|Fluent & expressive
|ELOQUENT
|Information bank
|DATABASE
|Deciduous trees
|ELMS
|Designer or strategist
|PLANNER
|Food retailer
|GROCER
|Most likely to win (4-2)
|ODDSON
|Theatrical piece
|DRAMA