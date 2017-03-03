Metro Crossword Answers March 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro March 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|No matter what
|WHATEVER
|Traveller’s language aid, … book
|PHRASE
|Ensures obedience (to law)
|ENFORCES
|Instrumental composition
|SONATA
|Colour-changing lizard
|CHAMELEON
|Religious images
|ICONS
|Search (for)
|HUNT
|Fill with joy
|GLADDEN
|Prospered
|THRIVED
|Golly!
|GOSH
|Jewish teacher
|RABBI
|Young bird
|FLEDGLING
|Leguminous plant
|LENTIL
|Shell on ship’s hull
|BARNACLE
|Downpour
|DELUGE
|Decapitated
|BEHEADED
|Adjustable spanner, monkey …
|WRENCH
|Noisy brawl
|AFFRAY
|Strange
|EERIE
|Heating coil
|ELEMENT
|Ruffians
|HOOLIGANS
|Large snake
|ANACONDA
|Slipping by
|ELAPSING
|Hidden obstacle
|SNAG
|Divulging (secret)
|UNVEILING
|Surprised
|STARTLED
|Appeals board
|TRIBUNAL
|Stupid
|DAFT
|Hand bomb
|GRENADE
|Ground (beef)
|MINCED
|Consented
|AGREED
|Magic lamp spirit
|GENIE