Metro Crossword Answers March 3rd 2017

Clue Solution
No matter what WHATEVER
Traveller’s language aid, … book PHRASE
Ensures obedience (to law) ENFORCES
Instrumental composition SONATA
Colour-changing lizard CHAMELEON
Religious images ICONS
Search (for) HUNT
Fill with joy GLADDEN
Prospered THRIVED
Golly! GOSH
Jewish teacher RABBI
Young bird FLEDGLING
Leguminous plant LENTIL
Shell on ship’s hull BARNACLE
Downpour DELUGE
Decapitated BEHEADED
Adjustable spanner, monkey … WRENCH
Noisy brawl AFFRAY
Strange EERIE
Heating coil ELEMENT
Ruffians HOOLIGANS
Large snake ANACONDA
Slipping by ELAPSING
Hidden obstacle SNAG
Divulging (secret) UNVEILING
Surprised STARTLED
Appeals board TRIBUNAL
Stupid DAFT
Hand bomb GRENADE
Ground (beef) MINCED
Consented AGREED
Magic lamp spirit GENIE