Metro Crossword Answers March 4th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|First concern
|PRIORITY
|Sagittarius symbol
|ARCHER
|Climbs with difficulty
|CLAMBERS
|Lavish (4-2)
|SLAPUP
|Using
|UTILISING
|Hunting, on the …
|PROWL
|Practise boxing
|SPAR
|Large building
|EDIFICE
|Having more foliage
|LEAFIER
|Annoys constantly
|NAGS
|Visit as ghost
|HAUNT
|Borneo ape (5-4)
|ORANGUTAN
|Required
|NEEDED
|Divide
|SEPARATE
|Craftiest
|SLYEST
|Arisen
|ASCENDED
|Small van, … truck (4-2)
|PICKUP
|Sloping (typeface)
|ITALIC
|Jewish teacher
|RABBI
|Less punctual
|TARDIER
|Falling ill again
|RELAPSING
|Artificially-induced sleep
|HYPNOSIS
|Repelled
|REPULSED
|Evil giant
|OGRE
|Futile
|POINTLESS
|Experienced people (3,5)
|OLDHANDS
|In an adult way
|MATURELY
|Crowd brawl
|RIOT
|Tidies up
|NEATENS
|Thread
|STRAND
|Propose
|INTEND
|Abrade
|GRAZE