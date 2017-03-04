Metro Crossword Answers March 4th 2017

Clue Solution
First concern PRIORITY
Sagittarius symbol ARCHER
Climbs with difficulty CLAMBERS
Lavish (4-2) SLAPUP
Using UTILISING
Hunting, on the … PROWL
Practise boxing SPAR
Large building EDIFICE
Having more foliage LEAFIER
Annoys constantly NAGS
Visit as ghost HAUNT
Borneo ape (5-4) ORANGUTAN
Required NEEDED
Divide SEPARATE
Craftiest SLYEST
Arisen ASCENDED
Small van, … truck (4-2) PICKUP
Sloping (typeface) ITALIC
Jewish teacher RABBI
Less punctual TARDIER
Falling ill again RELAPSING
Artificially-induced sleep HYPNOSIS
Repelled REPULSED
Evil giant OGRE
Futile POINTLESS
Experienced people (3,5) OLDHANDS
In an adult way MATURELY
Crowd brawl RIOT
Tidies up NEATENS
Thread STRAND
Propose INTEND
Abrade GRAZE