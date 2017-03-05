Metro Crossword Answers March 5th 2017

Clue Solution
Migrating RESETTLING
Neither … nor that THIS
Pituitary or adrenal GLAND
Puts at risk ENDANGERS
Corn miller’s building WINDMILL
Fill with joy ELATE
Striking (football) KICKING
Plunged blade into STABBED
Curtly TERSELY
Hiker TREKKER
Lifting device HOIST
Tough & weathered (skin) LEATHERY
Cathode or anode ELECTRODE
Flooded (of decks) AWASH
Walrus tooth TUSK
Cinema attendants USHERETTES
Fixes (election) RIGS
Therapeutic bath SPA
Saw us through, … us over TIDED
Staring LEERING
Small lumps NODULES
Laughing scavenger HYENA
Braces SUSPENDERS
Not old enough UNDERAGE
Run up (debts) INCUR
Most lacking in detail SKETCHIEST
Individuality IDENTITY
Bread maker BAKER
Discolours with age YELLOWS
Acrobat’s apparatus TRAPEZE
Thoughts IDEAS
Haul strenuously HEAVE
So THUS
Paintings & sculpture ART