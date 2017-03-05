Metro Crossword Answers March 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro March 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Migrating
|RESETTLING
|Neither … nor that
|THIS
|Pituitary or adrenal
|GLAND
|Puts at risk
|ENDANGERS
|Corn miller’s building
|WINDMILL
|Fill with joy
|ELATE
|Striking (football)
|KICKING
|Plunged blade into
|STABBED
|Curtly
|TERSELY
|Hiker
|TREKKER
|Lifting device
|HOIST
|Tough & weathered (skin)
|LEATHERY
|Cathode or anode
|ELECTRODE
|Flooded (of decks)
|AWASH
|Walrus tooth
|TUSK
|Cinema attendants
|USHERETTES
|Fixes (election)
|RIGS
|Therapeutic bath
|SPA
|Saw us through, … us over
|TIDED
|Staring
|LEERING
|Small lumps
|NODULES
|Laughing scavenger
|HYENA
|Braces
|SUSPENDERS
|Not old enough
|UNDERAGE
|Run up (debts)
|INCUR
|Most lacking in detail
|SKETCHIEST
|Individuality
|IDENTITY
|Bread maker
|BAKER
|Discolours with age
|YELLOWS
|Acrobat’s apparatus
|TRAPEZE
|Thoughts
|IDEAS
|Haul strenuously
|HEAVE
|So
|THUS
|Paintings & sculpture
|ART