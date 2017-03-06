Metro Crossword Answers March 6th 2017

Clue Solution
Migraines HEADACHES
Detected sound HEARD
Restrict LIMIT
Strong poison ARSENIC
Nevertheless YET
Truly REALLY
Political power group BLOC
Ejected from house EVICTED
Plight DILEMMA
Homing birds PIGEONS
Tie-breaker DECIDER
Take (baby) off bottle WEAN
Shuns AVOIDS
Massage RUB
Inconsiderate driver (4,3) ROADHOG
Banish EXILE
Dutch levee banks DYKES
Suffering insomnia SLEEPLESS
Mountainous HILLY
Owning up ADMITTING
Amendment ALTERATION
Tired-looking or gaunt HAGGARD
Fastened (document) STAPLED
Stockings or watering tube HOSE
Cancel (marriage) or make void ANNUL
Folding beach seat DECKCHAIR
Non-conformist or disgraced family member (5,5) BLACKSHEEP
Gave authority to EMPOWERED
Update MODERNISE
Brutal people SAVAGES
Light rain DRIZZLE
Surprised, taken … ABACK
Make holy BLESS
… & that THIS