Metro Crossword Answers March 6th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Migraines
|HEADACHES
|Detected sound
|HEARD
|Restrict
|LIMIT
|Strong poison
|ARSENIC
|Nevertheless
|YET
|Truly
|REALLY
|Political power group
|BLOC
|Ejected from house
|EVICTED
|Plight
|DILEMMA
|Homing birds
|PIGEONS
|Tie-breaker
|DECIDER
|Take (baby) off bottle
|WEAN
|Shuns
|AVOIDS
|Massage
|RUB
|Inconsiderate driver (4,3)
|ROADHOG
|Banish
|EXILE
|Dutch levee banks
|DYKES
|Suffering insomnia
|SLEEPLESS
|Mountainous
|HILLY
|Owning up
|ADMITTING
|Amendment
|ALTERATION
|Tired-looking or gaunt
|HAGGARD
|Fastened (document)
|STAPLED
|Stockings or watering tube
|HOSE
|Cancel (marriage) or make void
|ANNUL
|Folding beach seat
|DECKCHAIR
|Non-conformist or disgraced family member (5,5)
|BLACKSHEEP
|Gave authority to
|EMPOWERED
|Update
|MODERNISE
|Brutal people
|SAVAGES
|Light rain
|DRIZZLE
|Surprised, taken …
|ABACK
|Make holy
|BLESS
|… & that
|THIS