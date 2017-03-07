Metro Crossword Answers March 7th 2017

Foyers LOBBIES
Vividly LURIDLY
Ransack PILLAGE
Endangered atmosphere layer OZONE
Special skill KNACK
Official permit LICENCE
Thoughts IDEAS
Fiend DEMON
Russian emperors TSARS
African antelope GNU
Vat TUB
South American parrot MACAW
Sickened AILED
Gold, frankincense & … MYRRH
Eerily WEIRDLY
Stringed instrument VIOLA
Supports in dispute, … with SIDES
Meatball RISSOLE
Keyboard operators TYPISTS
Dulls (blow) SOFTENS
Wool grease LANOLIN
Develop into BECOME
Urges into motion IMPELS
Opts SELECTS
Driving pupil LEARNER
Stank REEKED
Strip of weapons DISARM
Tugging YANKING
Entertain AMUSE
Way in ENTRY
Male cat TOM
Curved line ARC
Stitch SEW
Gather HARVEST
Assumed identities ALIASES
Laborious ARDUOUS
Vehicle frame CHASSIS
Research (4,2) LOOKUP
Snow White’s seven friends DWARFS
Me MYSELF
Lessen REDUCE