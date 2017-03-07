Metro Crossword Answers March 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro March 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Foyers
|LOBBIES
|Vividly
|LURIDLY
|Ransack
|PILLAGE
|Endangered atmosphere layer
|OZONE
|Special skill
|KNACK
|Official permit
|LICENCE
|Thoughts
|IDEAS
|Fiend
|DEMON
|Russian emperors
|TSARS
|African antelope
|GNU
|Vat
|TUB
|South American parrot
|MACAW
|Sickened
|AILED
|Gold, frankincense & …
|MYRRH
|Eerily
|WEIRDLY
|Stringed instrument
|VIOLA
|Supports in dispute, … with
|SIDES
|Meatball
|RISSOLE
|Keyboard operators
|TYPISTS
|Dulls (blow)
|SOFTENS
|Wool grease
|LANOLIN
|Develop into
|BECOME
|Urges into motion
|IMPELS
|Opts
|SELECTS
|Driving pupil
|LEARNER
|Stank
|REEKED
|Strip of weapons
|DISARM
|Tugging
|YANKING
|Entertain
|AMUSE
|Way in
|ENTRY
|Male cat
|TOM
|Curved line
|ARC
|Stitch
|SEW
|Gather
|HARVEST
|Assumed identities
|ALIASES
|Laborious
|ARDUOUS
|Vehicle frame
|CHASSIS
|Research (4,2)
|LOOKUP
|Snow White’s seven friends
|DWARFS
|Me
|MYSELF
|Lessen
|REDUCE