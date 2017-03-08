Metro Crossword Answers March 8th 2017

Clue Solution
Movie debuts PREMIERES
Criminal FELON
Wellbeing WELFARE
Respected ADMIRED
Tree secretion SAP
Perceive DETECT
Measure (out) METE
Faster SWIFTER
Collide with (3,4) RUNINTO
Terminate broadcast (4,3) SIGNOFF
Middle of body MIDRIFF
End-of-year final EXAM
Sloping letter ITALIC
Confine, … in HEM
Absolute shambles DEBACLE
Soldiers’ food allowances RATIONS
Foreboding DREAD
Defamed SLANDERED
Hocks PAWNS
Blotting out or overshadowing ECLIPSING
Furthermore (2,8) INADDITION
Go back in (2-5) REENTER
Less abundant SCARCER
Seethe FUME
Considerable LARGE
Fell asleep (6,3) NODDEDOFF
Ignorant UNEDUCATED
Debarred temporarily SUSPENDED
Next-door occupant NEIGHBOUR
Papas FATHERS
Mosquito fever MALARIA
Easy pace AMBLE
Ruminated MUSED
Beat tennis opponent with serve ACED