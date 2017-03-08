Metro Crossword Answers March 8th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro March 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Movie debuts
|PREMIERES
|Criminal
|FELON
|Wellbeing
|WELFARE
|Respected
|ADMIRED
|Tree secretion
|SAP
|Perceive
|DETECT
|Measure (out)
|METE
|Faster
|SWIFTER
|Collide with (3,4)
|RUNINTO
|Terminate broadcast (4,3)
|SIGNOFF
|Middle of body
|MIDRIFF
|End-of-year final
|EXAM
|Sloping letter
|ITALIC
|Confine, … in
|HEM
|Absolute shambles
|DEBACLE
|Soldiers’ food allowances
|RATIONS
|Foreboding
|DREAD
|Defamed
|SLANDERED
|Hocks
|PAWNS
|Blotting out or overshadowing
|ECLIPSING
|Furthermore (2,8)
|INADDITION
|Go back in (2-5)
|REENTER
|Less abundant
|SCARCER
|Seethe
|FUME
|Considerable
|LARGE
|Fell asleep (6,3)
|NODDEDOFF
|Ignorant
|UNEDUCATED
|Debarred temporarily
|SUSPENDED
|Next-door occupant
|NEIGHBOUR
|Papas
|FATHERS
|Mosquito fever
|MALARIA
|Easy pace
|AMBLE
|Ruminated
|MUSED
|Beat tennis opponent with serve
|ACED