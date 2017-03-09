Metro Crossword Answers March 9th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro March 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Lamest (excuse) WEAKEST
Livestock thief RUSTLER
Stealing compulsion KLEPTOMANIA
Massage RUB
Immerse DIP
Diameter halves RADII
Air trip FLIGHT
My friend, mon … AMI
Fodder grass HAY
Danger colour RED
Small & efficient NIFTY
Evade ELUDE
Media promotions ADS
RAF rank, … marshal AIR
Kangaroo pouch SAC
Potent (medicine) STRONG
Separated APART
Irritate IRK
Beer barrel KEG
Harmful DETRIMENTAL
Minor quakes TREMORS
Burnt with steam SCALDED
Chinese pans WOKS
Intense dislikes AVERSIONS
Easily frightened TIMID
Tenant (4-5) RENTPAYER
Enticed LURED
Putting together again REBUILDING
Unwilling to spend money TIGHTFISTED
Farm science AGRICULTURE
Street’s second-hand goods stalls (4,6) FLEAMARKET
Bulb flowers HYACINTHS
Related (story) RECOUNTED
Fish with rod ANGLE
Makes (jumper) KNITS
Absconded FLED