Metro Crossword Answers March 9th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Lamest (excuse)
|WEAKEST
|Livestock thief
|RUSTLER
|Stealing compulsion
|KLEPTOMANIA
|Massage
|RUB
|Immerse
|DIP
|Diameter halves
|RADII
|Air trip
|FLIGHT
|My friend, mon …
|AMI
|Fodder grass
|HAY
|Danger colour
|RED
|Small & efficient
|NIFTY
|Evade
|ELUDE
|Media promotions
|ADS
|RAF rank, … marshal
|AIR
|Kangaroo pouch
|SAC
|Potent (medicine)
|STRONG
|Separated
|APART
|Irritate
|IRK
|Beer barrel
|KEG
|Harmful
|DETRIMENTAL
|Minor quakes
|TREMORS
|Burnt with steam
|SCALDED
|Chinese pans
|WOKS
|Intense dislikes
|AVERSIONS
|Easily frightened
|TIMID
|Tenant (4-5)
|RENTPAYER
|Enticed
|LURED
|Putting together again
|REBUILDING
|Unwilling to spend money
|TIGHTFISTED
|Farm science
|AGRICULTURE
|Street’s second-hand goods stalls (4,6)
|FLEAMARKET
|Bulb flowers
|HYACINTHS
|Related (story)
|RECOUNTED
|Fish with rod
|ANGLE
|Makes (jumper)
|KNITS
|Absconded
|FLED