Metro Crossword Answers May 11th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Grotesquely
|HIDEOUSLY
|Humorous
|WITTY
|Subject
|TOPIC
|Staying power
|STAMINA
|Artificial colour
|DYE
|Blood component
|PLASMA
|At that time
|THEN
|Dampen
|MOISTEN
|Soft leather
|KIDSKIN
|Coral island lakes
|LAGOONS
|Scoops (out)
|HOLLOWS
|Miserly
|MEAN
|Pierce with spike
|IMPALE
|Poetic term for pasture
|LEA
|From Rome or Naples
|ITALIAN
|Times past, … days
|OLDEN
|Stockholm native
|SWEDE
|Books in
|REGISTERS
|Disliked
|HATED
|Using up
|DEPLETING
|Job
|OCCUPATION
|Prolong
|SUSTAIN
|Face veil
|YASHMAK
|Envelop
|WRAP
|Upper leg
|THIGH
|Yens
|YEARNINGS
|Unfaithful
|ADULTEROUS
|Dairy workers
|MILKMAIDS
|Intelligence
|KNOWLEDGE
|Conference of specialists
|SEMINAR
|Moving (towards)
|HEADING
|Astound
|AMAZE
|Mother’s sisters
|AUNTS
|Quote
|CITE