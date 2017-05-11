Metro Crossword Answers May 11th 2017

Clue Solution
Grotesquely HIDEOUSLY
Humorous WITTY
Subject TOPIC
Staying power STAMINA
Artificial colour DYE
Blood component PLASMA
At that time THEN
Dampen MOISTEN
Soft leather KIDSKIN
Coral island lakes LAGOONS
Scoops (out) HOLLOWS
Miserly MEAN
Pierce with spike IMPALE
Poetic term for pasture LEA
From Rome or Naples ITALIAN
Times past, … days OLDEN
Stockholm native SWEDE
Books in REGISTERS
Disliked HATED
Using up DEPLETING
Job OCCUPATION
Prolong SUSTAIN
Face veil YASHMAK
Envelop WRAP
Upper leg THIGH
Yens YEARNINGS
Unfaithful ADULTEROUS
Dairy workers MILKMAIDS
Intelligence KNOWLEDGE
Conference of specialists SEMINAR
Moving (towards) HEADING
Astound AMAZE
Mother’s sisters AUNTS
Quote CITE