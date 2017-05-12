Metro Crossword Answers May 12th 2017

admin Metro

Clue Solution
Lost strength WEAKENED
Pierce with lance IMPALE
Instances EXAMPLES
Man’s neck scarf CRAVAT
Stencils TEMPLATES
US, … Sam UNCLE
Sex party ORGY
Sovereign’s rod SCEPTRE
Beguiled CAJOLED
Dodge MISS
Leotard fabric LYCRA
Wastes SQUANDERS
Minor details TRIVIA
Instructed EDUCATED
Default RENEGE
Indolence IDLENESS
Funeral garland WREATH
Frightens ALARMS
Force out EXPEL
With an upright posture ERECTLY
Plunderers MARAUDERS
Recommend ADVOCATE
Highly regarded ESTEEMED
Small vipers ASPS
Letting go of RELEASING
Stone-carving artist SCULPTOR
Expulsion EJECTION
Rush DASH
Shaped MOULDED
Liqueur, creme de … MENTHE
Throwaway lines ASIDES
Specialised (market) NICHE