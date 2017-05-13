Metro Crossword Answers May 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro May 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Corpse BODY
Christmas XMAS
Re-organise RESTRUCTURE
Fasten with hammer, …down NAIL
Spiky plant with healing qualities, … vera ALOE
These large North American deer are also called moose ELKS
Spinning toy (2-2) YOYO
Kept out of sight HID
Trend FAD
Performed DID
Fluctuations, … & downs UPS
My friend, mon … AMI
Mischievous kids IMPS
Desert springs OASES
Beaten by tennis serve ACED
… & Eve ADAM
Cold & damp (cave) DANK
Very young filly or colt FOAL
Emperors KINGS
Alleviate EASE
Record label (1,1,1) EMI
Hot water dispenser URN
Head of corn EAR
Gallivant (about) GAD
Chitchat GAB
At a distance AFAR
Loop COIL
Facts DATA
Cul-de-sac, … end DEAD
Showbiz person ENTERTAINER
Clarets REDS
Egyptian snakes ASPS
Clump BUNCH
Evaporated (5,2) DRIEDUP
Scream YELL
Cash points (1,1,2) ATMS
Drink of tea CUPPA
Remain STAY
Bone photo (1-3) XRAY
Tuneful MELODIC
Knight’s mount STEED
Knocks out (1,2) KOS
Eggs OVA
Falsely incriminating FRAMING
Hauled up (from depths) DREDGED
Biblical prayer PSALM
Producer MAKER
Artificial fertilisation (1,1,1) IVF
Acorn tree OAK
Anti-terrorist group (1,1,1) SAS
Payable immediately DUE
Charged with bubbles AERATED
Fishermen ANGLERS
Irish movement (1,1,1) IRA
Alien craft (1,1,1) UFO
Kind of duck EIDER
Great artery AORTA
Waits, … one’s time BIDES
Football followers FANS
Clarinet or oboe, … instrument REED
Baby’s bed CRIB
Brainwave IDEA
