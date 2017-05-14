Metro Crossword Answers May 14th 2017

Clue Solution
From the menu (1,2,5) ALACARTE
Petrol rating OCTANE
Deserts and leaves behind ABANDONS
Newspaper feature attribution (2-4) BYLINE
Eternally ENDLESSLY
Japanese martial arts expert NINJA
Angel’s instrument HARP
Felt faint with joy SWOONED
Stalker or game hunter TRACKER
Animal doctors VETS
Classical musical drama OPERA
Muggings or bank hold-ups ROBBERIES
Defends or sentries GUARDS
Computerised inventory DATABASE
Baton races RELAYS
Went to or was present at ATTENDED
Astounds AMAZES
Trophies AWARDS
Befuddle ADDLE
Firms muscles (5,2) TONESUP
Shouting or screaming (6,3) CRYINGOUT
Straightening ALIGNING
Green gems EMERALDS
Yeses AYES
Clumsily AWKWARDLY
Mightier or more powerful STRONGER
Pitcher & batter sport BASEBALL
Unusual or undercooked (steak) RARE
Full of energy or bright (colours) VIBRANT
Iguana or monitor LIZARD
Climb or take to the air ASCEND
Remove completely ERASE