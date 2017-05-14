Metro Crossword Answers May 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro May 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|From the menu (1,2,5)
|ALACARTE
|Petrol rating
|OCTANE
|Deserts and leaves behind
|ABANDONS
|Newspaper feature attribution (2-4)
|BYLINE
|Eternally
|ENDLESSLY
|Japanese martial arts expert
|NINJA
|Angel’s instrument
|HARP
|Felt faint with joy
|SWOONED
|Stalker or game hunter
|TRACKER
|Animal doctors
|VETS
|Classical musical drama
|OPERA
|Muggings or bank hold-ups
|ROBBERIES
|Defends or sentries
|GUARDS
|Computerised inventory
|DATABASE
|Baton races
|RELAYS
|Went to or was present at
|ATTENDED
|Astounds
|AMAZES
|Trophies
|AWARDS
|Befuddle
|ADDLE
|Firms muscles (5,2)
|TONESUP
|Shouting or screaming (6,3)
|CRYINGOUT
|Straightening
|ALIGNING
|Green gems
|EMERALDS
|Yeses
|AYES
|Clumsily
|AWKWARDLY
|Mightier or more powerful
|STRONGER
|Pitcher & batter sport
|BASEBALL
|Unusual or undercooked (steak)
|RARE
|Full of energy or bright (colours)
|VIBRANT
|Iguana or monitor
|LIZARD
|Climb or take to the air
|ASCEND
|Remove completely
|ERASE