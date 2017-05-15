Metro Crossword Answers May 15th 2017

Steers (course) NAVIGATES
Funny COMIC
Unconcealed OVERT
Shaking in fear QUAKING
Drink slowly SIP
Engraves ETCHES
Pricey DEAR
Minor TRIVIAL
Aspiring actress STARLET
Anxious UPTIGHT
Petty objection QUIBBLE
Fossil fuel COAL
Beat (wheat) THRESH
House cooler, … conditioning AIR
Previously EARLIER
Telling untruths LYING
Fishing-line fibre NYLON
Senior NCOs SERGEANTS
… & crannies NOOKS
Opinion VIEWPOINT
Meetings GATHERINGS
Newsworthy TOPICAL
Follow-up movies SEQUELS
Bird’s crop CRAW
Central American corn MAIZE
Tobacco item CIGARETTE
Strong veined cheese (6,4) DANISHBLUE
Police baton TRUNCHEON
Book custodian LIBRARIAN
Casual tops (1-6) TSHIRTS
Odder QUEERER
Of hearing AURAL
Violent moods RAGES
Write (name) SIGN