Metro Crossword Answers May 16th 2017

Clue Solution
Leadership GUIDANCE
Marzipan nut ALMOND
Citizens living overseas EXPATRIATES
Muscle twitch TIC
Fifth musical note SOH
Panic ALARM
Sticky GOOEY
Computer operator (4,9) DATAPROCESSOR
Falsifies MISREPRESENTS
Jeans material DENIM
Uses sieve SIFTS
Aye YEA
Frozen water ICE
Dodged SIDESTEPPED
Biblical text GOSPEL
Bladder inflammation CYSTITIS
Oily GREASY
Little terror IMP
Lure ATTRACT
Large Asian nation CHINA
Pasta dish LASAGNE
Surpass OUTDO
Ship-building area DOCKYARD
Tribal drums (3-4) TOMTOMS
Conceals HIDES
Put into words PHRASED
Coward SISSY
Blurring SMUDGING
In a group (2,5) ENMASSE
Most inquisitive NOSIEST
Bamboo-eating mammals PANDAS
Requirements NEEDS
Hard-to-please FUSSY
Touch fondly PAT