Metro Crossword Answers May 16th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Leadership
|GUIDANCE
|Marzipan nut
|ALMOND
|Citizens living overseas
|EXPATRIATES
|Muscle twitch
|TIC
|Fifth musical note
|SOH
|Panic
|ALARM
|Sticky
|GOOEY
|Computer operator (4,9)
|DATAPROCESSOR
|Falsifies
|MISREPRESENTS
|Jeans material
|DENIM
|Uses sieve
|SIFTS
|Aye
|YEA
|Frozen water
|ICE
|Dodged
|SIDESTEPPED
|Biblical text
|GOSPEL
|Bladder inflammation
|CYSTITIS
|Oily
|GREASY
|Little terror
|IMP
|Lure
|ATTRACT
|Large Asian nation
|CHINA
|Pasta dish
|LASAGNE
|Surpass
|OUTDO
|Ship-building area
|DOCKYARD
|Tribal drums (3-4)
|TOMTOMS
|Conceals
|HIDES
|Put into words
|PHRASED
|Coward
|SISSY
|Blurring
|SMUDGING
|In a group (2,5)
|ENMASSE
|Most inquisitive
|NOSIEST
|Bamboo-eating mammals
|PANDAS
|Requirements
|NEEDS
|Hard-to-please
|FUSSY
|Touch fondly
|PAT