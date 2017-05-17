Metro Crossword Answers May 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro May 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Fraudulence
|FORGERY
|Circled
|WHEELED
|Short scarves
|CRAVATS
|In that place
|THERE
|Established practice
|USAGE
|Black leopard
|PANTHER
|Lease (property) again
|RELET
|Alleviated
|EASED
|Worship
|ADORE
|Baby dog
|PUP
|Public transport vehicle
|BUS
|Section of intestine
|COLON
|Gives green light to
|OKAYS
|Astonish
|AMAZE
|Scramble (up)
|CLAMBER
|Baby grand
|PIANO
|Commotion
|NOISE
|Italian rice dish
|RISOTTO
|Naked sunbathers
|NUDISTS
|Inferred
|DEDUCED
|Manufacturing plant
|FACTORY
|Disclose
|REVEAL
|Apart from
|EXCEPT
|Hankered
|YEARNED
|Climatic conditions
|WEATHER
|Make certain
|ENSURE
|French motor race city (2,4)
|LEMANS
|Relies
|DEPENDS
|Containing nothing
|EMPTY
|Snapshots book
|ALBUM
|Alphabet (1,1,1)
|ABC
|Salad dressing liquid, olive …
|OIL
|One thousand million years
|EON
|Playful sea mammal
|DOLPHIN
|Greek shipping magnate, Aristotle …
|ONASSIS
|Revolved around (planet)
|ORBITED
|Lopped off
|SEVERED
|Lessened
|ABATED
|Disdains
|SCORNS
|Actor, … Schwarzenegger
|ARNOLD
|Sharp-tasting like lemon juice
|ACIDIC