Metro Crossword Answers May 17th 2017

Clue Solution
Fraudulence FORGERY
Circled WHEELED
Short scarves CRAVATS
In that place THERE
Established practice USAGE
Black leopard PANTHER
Lease (property) again RELET
Alleviated EASED
Worship ADORE
Baby dog PUP
Public transport vehicle BUS
Section of intestine COLON
Gives green light to OKAYS
Astonish AMAZE
Scramble (up) CLAMBER
Baby grand PIANO
Commotion NOISE
Italian rice dish RISOTTO
Naked sunbathers NUDISTS
Inferred DEDUCED
Manufacturing plant FACTORY
Disclose REVEAL
Apart from EXCEPT
Hankered YEARNED
Climatic conditions WEATHER
Make certain ENSURE
French motor race city (2,4) LEMANS
Relies DEPENDS
Containing nothing EMPTY
Snapshots book ALBUM
Alphabet (1,1,1) ABC
Salad dressing liquid, olive … OIL
One thousand million years EON
Playful sea mammal DOLPHIN
Greek shipping magnate, Aristotle … ONASSIS
Revolved around (planet) ORBITED
Lopped off SEVERED
Lessened ABATED
Disdains SCORNS
Actor, … Schwarzenegger ARNOLD
Sharp-tasting like lemon juice ACIDIC