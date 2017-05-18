Metro Crossword Answers May 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro May 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Signifying or intending
|MEANING
|Childhood disease
|MEASLES
|Religious traveller
|PILGRIM
|Savage person
|BRUTE
|Circle (globe)
|ORBIT
|Increases in depth
|DEEPENS
|Mountain chain or assortment
|RANGE
|Jam pies
|TARTS
|Itinerant caravan dweller
|GYPSY
|Took (exam)
|SAT
|Trouser part
|LEG
|Hurled
|THREW
|Nonchalant
|BLASE
|Council regulation
|BYLAW
|Burial
|FUNERAL
|Unapproachable
|ALOOF
|Happen
|OCCUR
|High spirits or great joy
|ELATION
|Tranquillises
|SEDATES
|Lubricates
|GREASES
|Club participants
|MEMBERS
|Reddish-brown (hair)
|AUBURN
|Obstruct or hinder
|IMPEDE
|Art showroom
|GALLERY
|Bazaars
|MARKETS
|Not quite
|ALMOST
|Walk heavily or US timber
|LUMBER
|Gentlest
|SOFTEST
|Fence openings
|GATES
|Sports venue, bowling …
|ALLEY
|Greenwich Mean Time (1,1,1)
|GMT
|Golfing standard
|PAR
|Coniferous tree
|YEW
|Scrapes or wears by friction
|ABRADES
|Aircraft sheds
|HANGARS
|Deserving of
|EARNING
|Veers
|SWERVES
|Made reparation
|ATONED
|Outcome or consequence
|EFFECT
|Fair-haired woman
|BLONDE
|Neighbours or inhabitants
|LOCALS