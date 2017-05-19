Metro Crossword Answers May 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Gazelle or impala ANTELOPE
Smorgasbord BUFFET
Traitor TURNCOAT
Able to be eaten EDIBLE
Workplace canteen CAFETERIA
Lease out again RELET
Tiny island ISLE
Shutdown CLOSURE
Wretched PITEOUS
… We Forget LEST
Sloped walkways RAMPS
Begins COMMENCES
Generous blob (of cream) DOLLOP
Conclude FINALISE
Ciphering CODING
Stirs AGITATES
Affix ATTACH
Import duty TARIFF
Legal LICIT
Rolling US grassland PRAIRIE
Competitors not expected to win UNDERDOGS
Marvellous FABULOUS
Operating rooms THEATRES
Dusting powder TALC
Loses speed (5,4) SLOWSDOWN
Intermittent SPORADIC
Tripped STUMBLED
Animal pouches SACS
Arctic suicidal rodent LEMMING
Screenplay SCRIPT
Valuable possessions ASSETS
Praise highly EXALT