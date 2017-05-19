Metro Crossword Answers May 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro May 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Gazelle or impala
|ANTELOPE
|Smorgasbord
|BUFFET
|Traitor
|TURNCOAT
|Able to be eaten
|EDIBLE
|Workplace canteen
|CAFETERIA
|Lease out again
|RELET
|Tiny island
|ISLE
|Shutdown
|CLOSURE
|Wretched
|PITEOUS
|… We Forget
|LEST
|Sloped walkways
|RAMPS
|Begins
|COMMENCES
|Generous blob (of cream)
|DOLLOP
|Conclude
|FINALISE
|Ciphering
|CODING
|Stirs
|AGITATES
|Affix
|ATTACH
|Import duty
|TARIFF
|Legal
|LICIT
|Rolling US grassland
|PRAIRIE
|Competitors not expected to win
|UNDERDOGS
|Marvellous
|FABULOUS
|Operating rooms
|THEATRES
|Dusting powder
|TALC
|Loses speed (5,4)
|SLOWSDOWN
|Intermittent
|SPORADIC
|Tripped
|STUMBLED
|Animal pouches
|SACS
|Arctic suicidal rodent
|LEMMING
|Screenplay
|SCRIPT
|Valuable possessions
|ASSETS
|Praise highly
|EXALT