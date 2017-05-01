Metro Crossword Answers May 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro May 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Cricketing extras BYES
Starched neck frill RUFF
Investment in risky venture SPECULATION
Painting, Mona … LISA
Motor vehicle AUTO
Utter (cry) EMIT
Heads of wheat EARS
Japanese currency YEN
Beam of light RAY
The States (1,1,1) USA
Food tin CAN
Historical age ERA
Listen to HEED
Opinion surveys POLLS
Otherwise, or … ELSE
Way out EXIT
Dad PAPA
Steal a look PEEP
Fearful TIMID
Masculine MALE
See next page (1,1,1) PTO
Food enhancer (1,1,1) MSG
Relaxation art, t’ai … CHI
Joke GAG
Chest bone RIB
Follow closely TAIL
Child’s jumping toy, … stick POGO
Heath land MOOR
Hawaiian dance HULA
Illegally obtained MISBEGOTTEN
Was in debt to OWED
Paradise garden EDEN
Hearty guffaw, … laugh BELLY
Concentrated flavouring ESSENCE
Luncheon meat or Internet junk mail SPAM
Kilted Celt SCOT
Peruvian pack animal LLAMA
Eyelid inflammation STYE
Lion’s cry ROAR
Strange UNUSUAL
Fauna & … FLORA
Tavern INN
Yes AYE
Rampaging RIOTING
Pained barking YELPING
Skilful ADEPT
Paper quantities REAMS
Clued-up HIP
Dog, … bull terrier PIT
Unhappy SAD
Female sheep EWE
Embodiment EPITOME
Become beached, run … AGROUND
French yes OUI
Cow sound MOO
Small but significant film role CAMEO
Saying ADAGE
Intellect BRAIN
Lacking rain ARID
Research rooms LABS
Golfing stroke PUTT
Clarified butter GHEE
