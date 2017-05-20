Metro Crossword Answers May 20th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro May 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Disadvantages DRAWBACKS
Listened to HEARD
Grumbles MOANS
Mime CHARADE
Jet-bubble bath SPA
Second-longest river AMAZON
Celebrity STAR
Noisy insects CICADAS
Sequin SPANGLE
Dig up UNEARTH
Gentlest SOFTEST
Cul-de-sac, … end DEAD
Commercial ADVERT
Obscured HID
On the whole OVERALL
Victimise HOUND
Conservative STAID
Undoubtedly DECIDEDLY
US ten cent coins DIMES
Snow slippage AVALANCHE
Spectators BYSTANDERS
Dead animal CARCASS
Parts (of society) SECTORS
Pile HEAP
Adjust ADAPT
Gloomiest DREARIEST
Unlikely (story) (3-7) FARFETCHED
Witches’ pots CAULDRONS
Racing dog GREYHOUND
Nestled HUDDLED
Cynic SCEPTIC
Stadium ARENA
Suss DODGY
Mentioned SAID