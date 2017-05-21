Metro Crossword Answers May 21st 2017

Clue Solution
Hangover symptom HEADACHE
Tropical sun hat PANAMA
Seamstresses DRESSMAKERS
Pea shell POD
Meadow LEA
Amongst MIDST
Lazier IDLER
Crucial INDISPENSABLE
Military posts INSTALLATIONS
Loose (pants) BAGGY
Dull (food) BLAND
Bar bill TAB
Curved bone RIB
Loads to excess OVERBURDENS
University compositions ESSAYS
School children STUDENTS
Crowd together HUDDLE
Consumed ATE
Took for granted ASSUMED
Detected sound HEARD
Accosts ASSAILS
Deeply shock APPAL
Senior councillors ALDERMEN
Plead ENTREAT
Corrosive fluids ACIDS
Able to be dissolved SOLUBLE
Attacked from all sides BESET
Flying AIRBORNE
No matter who ANYBODY
Requisitioned ORDERED
Shouts insults at ABUSES
Barbed comments GIBES
Monastery head ABBOT
Number of eras EON