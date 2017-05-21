Metro Crossword Answers May 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro May 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Hangover symptom
|HEADACHE
|Tropical sun hat
|PANAMA
|Seamstresses
|DRESSMAKERS
|Pea shell
|POD
|Meadow
|LEA
|Amongst
|MIDST
|Lazier
|IDLER
|Crucial
|INDISPENSABLE
|Military posts
|INSTALLATIONS
|Loose (pants)
|BAGGY
|Dull (food)
|BLAND
|Bar bill
|TAB
|Curved bone
|RIB
|Loads to excess
|OVERBURDENS
|University compositions
|ESSAYS
|School children
|STUDENTS
|Crowd together
|HUDDLE
|Consumed
|ATE
|Took for granted
|ASSUMED
|Detected sound
|HEARD
|Accosts
|ASSAILS
|Deeply shock
|APPAL
|Senior councillors
|ALDERMEN
|Plead
|ENTREAT
|Corrosive fluids
|ACIDS
|Able to be dissolved
|SOLUBLE
|Attacked from all sides
|BESET
|Flying
|AIRBORNE
|No matter who
|ANYBODY
|Requisitioned
|ORDERED
|Shouts insults at
|ABUSES
|Barbed comments
|GIBES
|Monastery head
|ABBOT
|Number of eras
|EON