Metro Crossword Answers May 23rd 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Car exhaust explosion
|BACKFIRE
|Maiden
|DAMSEL
|Mexican pancake
|TORTILLA
|Decreased in size
|SHRANK
|Disgusting
|LOATHSOME
|Cat cry
|MIAOW
|Single entity
|UNIT
|Drug pusher
|PEDDLER
|Straightens
|UNBENDS
|Lock openers
|KEYS
|Undisguised
|OVERT
|Lunar illumination
|MOONLIGHT
|Beginning
|OUTSET
|Harsh
|ABRASIVE
|Boil with rage
|SEETHE
|Vision
|EYESIGHT
|Bed warmer, hot-water …
|BOTTLE
|Corn or rye
|CEREAL
|…, Hope & Charity
|FAITH
|Dismiss from consideration (4,3)
|RULEOUT
|Sheepishly
|ASHAMEDLY
|Fish-eating bird of prey (3,5)
|SEAEAGLE
|Tepid
|LUKEWARM
|Marijuana
|HEMP
|Eightieth, …, hundredth
|NINETIETH
|Witty
|HUMOROUS
|Missing person
|ABSENTEE
|Identical
|SAME
|Lumpy
|KNOBBLY
|Getting on in years
|AGEING
|Public road
|STREET
|Electric cords
|LEADS