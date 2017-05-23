Metro Crossword Answers May 23rd 2017

Clue Solution
Car exhaust explosion BACKFIRE
Maiden DAMSEL
Mexican pancake TORTILLA
Decreased in size SHRANK
Disgusting LOATHSOME
Cat cry MIAOW
Single entity UNIT
Drug pusher PEDDLER
Straightens UNBENDS
Lock openers KEYS
Undisguised OVERT
Lunar illumination MOONLIGHT
Beginning OUTSET
Harsh ABRASIVE
Boil with rage SEETHE
Vision EYESIGHT
Bed warmer, hot-water … BOTTLE
Corn or rye CEREAL
…, Hope & Charity FAITH
Dismiss from consideration (4,3) RULEOUT
Sheepishly ASHAMEDLY
Fish-eating bird of prey (3,5) SEAEAGLE
Tepid LUKEWARM
Marijuana HEMP
Eightieth, …, hundredth NINETIETH
Witty HUMOROUS
Missing person ABSENTEE
Identical SAME
Lumpy KNOBBLY
Getting on in years AGEING
Public road STREET
Electric cords LEADS