Metro Crossword Answers May 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro May 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Price reductions
|DISCOUNTS
|Sharpen view
|FOCUS
|Travelled by air
|FLOWN
|Bragging
|CROWING
|Throw out, get … of
|RID
|Scoffed
|MOCKED
|Inactive
|IDLE
|Primped
|PREENED
|Staying power
|STAMINA
|Steal (from other’s glory)
|DETRACT
|Food energy unit
|CALORIE
|Counterfeit
|SHAM
|Undresses
|STRIPS
|Brown in sun
|TAN
|Greed
|AVARICE
|Mad (dog)
|RABID
|From Sweden
|SWEDE
|Degree of incline
|STEEPNESS
|Put off
|DEFER
|Shabbiest
|SHODDIEST
|Decorative
|ORNAMENTAL
|Took heed of
|NOTICED
|Power outlets
|SOCKETS
|Idiot
|FOOL
|Son or daughter
|CHILD
|Isolate racially
|SEGREGATE
|Pancake topping (5,5)
|MAPLESYRUP
|Statue stands
|PEDESTALS
|Grumpy
|IRRITABLE
|Sniggers
|TITTERS
|Modern cooking style, nouvelle …
|CUISINE
|Maxim
|ADAGE
|Plant stem lumps
|NODES
|Busy place, … of activity
|HIVE