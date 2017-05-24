Metro Crossword Answers May 24th 2017

Metro

Clue Solution
Price reductions DISCOUNTS
Sharpen view FOCUS
Travelled by air FLOWN
Bragging CROWING
Throw out, get … of RID
Scoffed MOCKED
Inactive IDLE
Primped PREENED
Staying power STAMINA
Steal (from other’s glory) DETRACT
Food energy unit CALORIE
Counterfeit SHAM
Undresses STRIPS
Brown in sun TAN
Greed AVARICE
Mad (dog) RABID
From Sweden SWEDE
Degree of incline STEEPNESS
Put off DEFER
Shabbiest SHODDIEST
Decorative ORNAMENTAL
Took heed of NOTICED
Power outlets SOCKETS
Idiot FOOL
Son or daughter CHILD
Isolate racially SEGREGATE
Pancake topping (5,5) MAPLESYRUP
Statue stands PEDESTALS
Grumpy IRRITABLE
Sniggers TITTERS
Modern cooking style, nouvelle … CUISINE
Maxim ADAGE
Plant stem lumps NODES
Busy place, … of activity HIVE