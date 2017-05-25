Metro Crossword Answers May 25th 2017

Clue Solution
Posters PLACARDS
Appliance, … cleaner VACUUM
Pioneers PATHFINDERS
Scientist’s workplace LAB
Came first LED
Wooden packing case CRATE
Highway hotel MOTEL
Tills (4,9) CASHREGISTERS
Pampering MOLLYCODDLING
Unfasten (skirt) UNZIP
Fatality DEATH
Sink in middle SAG
Decimal base TEN
Impertinence IRREVERENCE
Blueprint DESIGN
Duck-billed Aussie river mammal PLATYPUS
Schoolchildren PUPILS
Towards stern AFT
Has bearing on AFFECTS
Diva, prima … DONNA
Takes for granted ASSUMES
Dim UNLIT
Prepare for war MOBILISE
Appeared EMERGED
Stick-on symbol DECAL
Request more stock REORDER
Margins EDGES
Added up (to) AMOUNTED
Yelping YAPPING
Gain estate INHERIT
Assents AGREES
Defined regions ZONES
Blacksmith’s block ANVIL
Forty winks NAP