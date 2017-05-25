Metro Crossword Answers May 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro May 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Posters
|PLACARDS
|Appliance, … cleaner
|VACUUM
|Pioneers
|PATHFINDERS
|Scientist’s workplace
|LAB
|Came first
|LED
|Wooden packing case
|CRATE
|Highway hotel
|MOTEL
|Tills (4,9)
|CASHREGISTERS
|Pampering
|MOLLYCODDLING
|Unfasten (skirt)
|UNZIP
|Fatality
|DEATH
|Sink in middle
|SAG
|Decimal base
|TEN
|Impertinence
|IRREVERENCE
|Blueprint
|DESIGN
|Duck-billed Aussie river mammal
|PLATYPUS
|Schoolchildren
|PUPILS
|Towards stern
|AFT
|Has bearing on
|AFFECTS
|Diva, prima …
|DONNA
|Takes for granted
|ASSUMES
|Dim
|UNLIT
|Prepare for war
|MOBILISE
|Appeared
|EMERGED
|Stick-on symbol
|DECAL
|Request more stock
|REORDER
|Margins
|EDGES
|Added up (to)
|AMOUNTED
|Yelping
|YAPPING
|Gain estate
|INHERIT
|Assents
|AGREES
|Defined regions
|ZONES
|Blacksmith’s block
|ANVIL
|Forty winks
|NAP