Metro Crossword Answers May 26th 2017

Clue Solution
Rubber (band) ELASTIC
Dried grape SULTANA
Demotions RELEGATIONS
Age ERA
Lout YOB
Overthrows OUSTS
Mean (to) INTEND
And so on ETC
Tip of grain EAR
Little devil IMP
More likable NICER
Force out EXPEL
Wheel tooth COG
Lend a hand to AID
Doze, … off NOD
Epidemic PLAGUE
Irritating (of skin) ITCHY
Wrath IRE
At risk, on thin … ICE
Myopic (4-7) NEARSIGHTED
Small bomb GRENADE
Perfume concentrate ESSENCE
European currency unit EURO
Apportioning ALLOTTING
Spiteful CATTY
Dribbled SLOBBERED
Regions AREAS
Throat lump (4’1,5) ADAMSAPPLE
Arizona landmark (5,6) GRANDCANYON
Accumulating weapons STOCKPILING
Writing in stone INSCRIBING
Get rid of ERADICATE
Gained unlawfully (3-6) ILLGOTTEN
Pancake CREPE
Follow next ENSUE
Rim EDGE