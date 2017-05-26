Metro Crossword Answers May 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro May 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Rubber (band)
|ELASTIC
|Dried grape
|SULTANA
|Demotions
|RELEGATIONS
|Age
|ERA
|Lout
|YOB
|Overthrows
|OUSTS
|Mean (to)
|INTEND
|And so on
|ETC
|Tip of grain
|EAR
|Little devil
|IMP
|More likable
|NICER
|Force out
|EXPEL
|Wheel tooth
|COG
|Lend a hand to
|AID
|Doze, … off
|NOD
|Epidemic
|PLAGUE
|Irritating (of skin)
|ITCHY
|Wrath
|IRE
|At risk, on thin …
|ICE
|Myopic (4-7)
|NEARSIGHTED
|Small bomb
|GRENADE
|Perfume concentrate
|ESSENCE
|European currency unit
|EURO
|Apportioning
|ALLOTTING
|Spiteful
|CATTY
|Dribbled
|SLOBBERED
|Regions
|AREAS
|Throat lump (4’1,5)
|ADAMSAPPLE
|Arizona landmark (5,6)
|GRANDCANYON
|Accumulating weapons
|STOCKPILING
|Writing in stone
|INSCRIBING
|Get rid of
|ERADICATE
|Gained unlawfully (3-6)
|ILLGOTTEN
|Pancake
|CREPE
|Follow next
|ENSUE
|Rim
|EDGE