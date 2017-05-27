Metro Crossword Answers May 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro May 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Sparkling gemstone
|DIAMOND
|Swindle
|DEFRAUD
|Overemphasises
|EXAGGERATES
|Gene acid (1,1,1)
|DNA
|Yourself
|YOU
|Pulsate
|THROB
|Walk with a limp
|HOBBLE
|Decay
|ROT
|French friend
|AMI
|Flower garland
|LEI
|Pauses (in storm)
|LULLS
|Nephew’s sister
|NIECE
|Unwell
|ILL
|Sink in middle
|SAG
|Female rabbit
|DOE
|Worship
|REVERE
|Annoyed
|IRKED
|Multitude
|MOB
|Snack, afternoon …
|TEA
|Boot with wheels (6,5)
|ROLLERSKATE
|Provided with personnel
|STAFFED
|Not teary (3-4)
|DRYEYED
|Slimming regime
|DIET
|Warning signal (5,4)
|ALARMBELL
|Filthy
|DIRTY
|Bypassing
|DETOURING
|Snake, death …
|ADDER
|Access across moat
|DRAWBRIDGE
|Liver sac (4,7)
|GALLBLADDER
|Negotiated payouts
|SETTLEMENTS
|Mortifies
|HUMILIATES
|Gathered together
|ASSEMBLED
|Fabled
|LEGENDARY
|Australian animal
|KOALA
|Mixture
|BLEND
|Started golf match, … off
|TEED