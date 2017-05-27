Metro Crossword Answers May 27th 2017

Clue Solution
Sparkling gemstone DIAMOND
Swindle DEFRAUD
Overemphasises EXAGGERATES
Gene acid (1,1,1) DNA
Yourself YOU
Pulsate THROB
Walk with a limp HOBBLE
Decay ROT
French friend AMI
Flower garland LEI
Pauses (in storm) LULLS
Nephew’s sister NIECE
Unwell ILL
Sink in middle SAG
Female rabbit DOE
Worship REVERE
Annoyed IRKED
Multitude MOB
Snack, afternoon … TEA
Boot with wheels (6,5) ROLLERSKATE
Provided with personnel STAFFED
Not teary (3-4) DRYEYED
Slimming regime DIET
Warning signal (5,4) ALARMBELL
Filthy DIRTY
Bypassing DETOURING
Snake, death … ADDER
Access across moat DRAWBRIDGE
Liver sac (4,7) GALLBLADDER
Negotiated payouts SETTLEMENTS
Mortifies HUMILIATES
Gathered together ASSEMBLED
Fabled LEGENDARY
Australian animal KOALA
Mixture BLEND
Started golf match, … off TEED