Metro Crossword Answers May 28th 2017

Tidied up NEATENED
Game fish MARLIN
Inevitable INESCAPABLE
Large amount LOT
Moose ELK
Authority (3-2) SAYSO
Verve GUSTO
Vital INDISPENSABLE
Cutlery items (7,6) DESSERTSPOONS
Fang TOOTH
Enraged LIVID
Bar account TAB
Porridge flake OAT
Resentment INDIGNATION
Light cake SPONGE
Slow workers PLODDERS
Affixed with spikes NAILED
Respect AWE
Pardoned EXCUSED
Vacant EMPTY
Takes reprisals for AVENGES
Reclines lazily LOLLS
Common gas NITROGEN
Disbanded (5,2) BROKEUP
Mends (of bones) KNITS
Got comfortable SETTLED
Assailed BESET
Issues EDITIONS
Repeating ECHOING
Experienced person (3,4) OLDHAND
Steaks (1-5) TBONES
Surpass OUTDO
All-night watch VIGIL
Wrath IRE