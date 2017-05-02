Metro Crossword Answers May 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro May 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Alluringly
|ENTICINGLY
|Kiln
|OVEN
|Archer’s shaft
|ARROW
|Judgments
|DECISIONS
|Efforts
|ENERGIES
|Be eager, … at the bit
|CHAMP
|Swallowing nervously
|GULPING
|Sly laugh
|SNIGGER
|Peppermint oil compound
|MENTHOL
|Reduce in worth
|DEGRADE
|Fresher
|NEWER
|Stinginess
|MEANNESS
|Going up
|ASCENDING
|Castle ditches
|MOATS
|Waist ribbon
|SASH
|Demonstrators
|PROTESTERS
|Knowledge test
|EXAM
|Coal by-product
|TAR
|Cringe in fear
|COWER
|Elbowing
|NUDGING
|Plague insects
|LOCUSTS
|Large violin
|VIOLA
|Prying person (4,6)
|NOSYPARKER
|Preparing mentally, … up
|PSYCHING
|Synthetic fabric
|NYLON
|Self-centred people
|EGOMANIACS
|In-built
|INHERENT
|Cogwheel set
|GEARS
|Bumpier
|LUMPIER
|Cart-puller, … horse
|DRAUGHT
|Candle strings
|WICKS
|Deadens
|NUMBS
|In existing condition (2,2)
|ASIS
|Unreturnable tennis serve
|ACE