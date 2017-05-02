Metro Crossword Answers May 2nd 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro May 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Alluringly ENTICINGLY
Kiln OVEN
Archer’s shaft ARROW
Judgments DECISIONS
Efforts ENERGIES
Be eager, … at the bit CHAMP
Swallowing nervously GULPING
Sly laugh SNIGGER
Peppermint oil compound MENTHOL
Reduce in worth DEGRADE
Fresher NEWER
Stinginess MEANNESS
Going up ASCENDING
Castle ditches MOATS
Waist ribbon SASH
Demonstrators PROTESTERS
Knowledge test EXAM
Coal by-product TAR
Cringe in fear COWER
Elbowing NUDGING
Plague insects LOCUSTS
Large violin VIOLA
Prying person (4,6) NOSYPARKER
Preparing mentally, … up PSYCHING
Synthetic fabric NYLON
Self-centred people EGOMANIACS
In-built INHERENT
Cogwheel set GEARS
Bumpier LUMPIER
Cart-puller, … horse DRAUGHT
Candle strings WICKS
Deadens NUMBS
In existing condition (2,2) ASIS
Unreturnable tennis serve ACE