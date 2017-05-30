Metro Crossword Answers May 30th 2017

Clue Solution
Buddy COMPANION
Comes towards NEARS
Middles CENTRES
Income cheats, tax … EVADERS
Alias (1,1,1) AKA
Filter STRAIN
Notion IDEA
Unspecified person WHOEVER
Ex-pupils’ get-together REUNION
Picturesque IDYLLIC
Cut first teeth TEETHED
Seem to pass slowly DRAG
Local regulations BYLAWS
Unburden RID
Arise (from) EMANATE
Desperate FRANTIC
Was loyal to, … with SIDED
Achieved goal SUCCEEDED
Chocolate drink COCOA
Obligatory MANDATORY
Gratingly ABRASIVELY
Underwriter INSURER
More in want NEEDIER
Uncluttered NEAT
Onward AHEAD
Upheld (objection) SUSTAINED
Region beyond earth (5,5) OUTERSPACE
Eeriness WEIRDNESS
Gained estate INHERITED
Modesty COYNESS
Deal in drugs TRAFFIC
Hollywood prize, Academy … AWARD
Lived dangerously, … with death DICED
Cooking fat LARD