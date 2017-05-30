Metro Crossword Answers May 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro May 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Buddy
|COMPANION
|Comes towards
|NEARS
|Middles
|CENTRES
|Income cheats, tax …
|EVADERS
|Alias (1,1,1)
|AKA
|Filter
|STRAIN
|Notion
|IDEA
|Unspecified person
|WHOEVER
|Ex-pupils’ get-together
|REUNION
|Picturesque
|IDYLLIC
|Cut first teeth
|TEETHED
|Seem to pass slowly
|DRAG
|Local regulations
|BYLAWS
|Unburden
|RID
|Arise (from)
|EMANATE
|Desperate
|FRANTIC
|Was loyal to, … with
|SIDED
|Achieved goal
|SUCCEEDED
|Chocolate drink
|COCOA
|Obligatory
|MANDATORY
|Gratingly
|ABRASIVELY
|Underwriter
|INSURER
|More in want
|NEEDIER
|Uncluttered
|NEAT
|Onward
|AHEAD
|Upheld (objection)
|SUSTAINED
|Region beyond earth (5,5)
|OUTERSPACE
|Eeriness
|WEIRDNESS
|Gained estate
|INHERITED
|Modesty
|COYNESS
|Deal in drugs
|TRAFFIC
|Hollywood prize, Academy …
|AWARD
|Lived dangerously, … with death
|DICED
|Cooking fat
|LARD