Metro Crossword Answers May 31st 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Leave behind
|ABANDON
|Hobbyist
|AMATEUR
|Inflexibly
|RIGIDLY
|Heathen
|PAGAN
|Circle (planet)
|ORBIT
|Joyfulness
|ELATION
|Ranked
|RATED
|Remove (tape) from VCR
|EJECT
|Proverb
|ADAGE
|Mi, …, soh
|FAH
|Pen name, … de plume
|NOM
|Gambol
|CAPER
|Reproductive gland
|OVARY
|Stretchy leotard material
|LYCRA
|Arrange in list
|ITEMISE
|Active, … & kicking
|ALIVE
|Shopping mall
|PLAZA
|Baggage
|LUGGAGE
|Ceases
|DESISTS
|Spouse
|HUSBAND
|Plane terminal
|AIRPORT
|Get off train
|ALIGHT
|Mended with needle
|DARNED
|Cheapskate
|NIGGARD
|Befuddling
|ADDLING
|Anybody
|ANYONE
|Allow
|ENABLE
|Say again
|RESTATE
|Early anaesthetic
|ETHER
|Songbird, … wren`
|JENNY
|Spark between two electrodes
|ARC
|Snow-capped mountain
|ALP
|Organ of hearing
|EAR
|Searched for food
|FORAGED
|Retaliates for
|AVENGES
|Tombstone inscription
|EPITAPH
|Mauled or criticised severely
|SAVAGED
|Spanish friends
|AMIGOS
|Succumbs
|YIELDS
|Social outcasts
|LEPERS
|Latin American ballroom dance (3-3)
|CHACHA