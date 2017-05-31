Metro Crossword Answers May 31st 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro May 31st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Leave behind ABANDON
Hobbyist AMATEUR
Inflexibly RIGIDLY
Heathen PAGAN
Circle (planet) ORBIT
Joyfulness ELATION
Ranked RATED
Remove (tape) from VCR EJECT
Proverb ADAGE
Mi, …, soh FAH
Pen name, … de plume NOM
Gambol CAPER
Reproductive gland OVARY
Stretchy leotard material LYCRA
Arrange in list ITEMISE
Active, … & kicking ALIVE
Shopping mall PLAZA
Baggage LUGGAGE
Ceases DESISTS
Spouse HUSBAND
Plane terminal AIRPORT
Get off train ALIGHT
Mended with needle DARNED
Cheapskate NIGGARD
Befuddling ADDLING
Anybody ANYONE
Allow ENABLE
Say again RESTATE
Early anaesthetic ETHER
Songbird, … wren` JENNY
Spark between two electrodes ARC
Snow-capped mountain ALP
Organ of hearing EAR
Searched for food FORAGED
Retaliates for AVENGES
Tombstone inscription EPITAPH
Mauled or criticised severely SAVAGED
Spanish friends AMIGOS
Succumbs YIELDS
Social outcasts LEPERS
Latin American ballroom dance (3-3) CHACHA