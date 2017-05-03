Metro Crossword Answers May 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro May 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Trembles
|QUAVERS
|Festering
|ROTTING
|Bosses
|LEADERS
|Shinbone
|TIBIA
|Warty creatures
|TOADS
|Provoke
|INFLAME
|Church senior
|ELDER
|Put off
|DETER
|Prepares (newspaper)
|EDITS
|Chubby
|FAT
|Gorilla
|APE
|Direct (to specialist)
|REFER
|Fish with line & hook
|ANGLE
|Greek fruit
|OLIVE
|Famished
|STARVED
|Leavening agent
|YEAST
|Drop shoulders
|DROOP
|Forgive (sins)
|ABSOLVE
|Hovers (on brink)
|TEETERS
|Faded, … out
|PETERED
|Shirker
|QUITTER
|Blow-up mattress (3,3)
|AIRBED
|Choux pastry
|ECLAIR
|Manned
|STAFFED
|Re-stage (2-5)
|REENACT
|Assessed
|TESTED
|Reveal
|IMPART
|Hot water springs
|GEYSERS
|Glorify
|EXTOL
|Electronic message
|Head of corn
|EAR
|Artificial fertilisation (1,1,1)
|IVF
|Title of respect
|SIR
|Minded infant (4-3)
|BABYSAT
|Goes by (of time)
|ELAPSES
|Wrap around
|ENVELOP
|Spotted great cat
|LEOPARD
|Small pointy beard
|GOATEE
|Housing area
|ESTATE
|Strangest
|ODDEST
|Pressure line on map
|ISOBAR