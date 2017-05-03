Metro Crossword Answers May 3rd 2017

Clue Solution
Trembles QUAVERS
Festering ROTTING
Bosses LEADERS
Shinbone TIBIA
Warty creatures TOADS
Provoke INFLAME
Church senior ELDER
Put off DETER
Prepares (newspaper) EDITS
Chubby FAT
Gorilla APE
Direct (to specialist) REFER
Fish with line & hook ANGLE
Greek fruit OLIVE
Famished STARVED
Leavening agent YEAST
Drop shoulders DROOP
Forgive (sins) ABSOLVE
Hovers (on brink) TEETERS
Faded, … out PETERED
Shirker QUITTER
Blow-up mattress (3,3) AIRBED
Choux pastry ECLAIR
Manned STAFFED
Re-stage (2-5) REENACT
Assessed TESTED
Reveal IMPART
Hot water springs GEYSERS
Glorify EXTOL
Electronic message EMAIL
Head of corn EAR
Artificial fertilisation (1,1,1) IVF
Title of respect SIR
Minded infant (4-3) BABYSAT
Goes by (of time) ELAPSES
Wrap around ENVELOP
Spotted great cat LEOPARD
Small pointy beard GOATEE
Housing area ESTATE
Strangest ODDEST
Pressure line on map ISOBAR