Metro Crossword Answers May 4th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Toothpaste chemical
|FLUORIDE
|Yellow-belly
|COWARD
|Owners of territory (4-7)
|LANDHOLDERS
|Woman’s title
|MRS
|Petroleum
|OIL
|Sports ground
|ARENA
|Fairground attractions
|RIDES
|Unusable
|UNSERVICEABLE
|Truck motors (6,7)
|DIESELENGINES
|Contact
|REACH
|Picture
|IMAGE
|Flow away
|EBB
|Under the weather
|ILL
|Unappreciativeness
|INGRATITUDE
|Car shed
|GARAGE
|Stale (pond)
|STAGNANT
|Man
|FELLOW
|Grecian vase
|URN
|Cooks again
|REHEATS
|Explore deeply
|DELVE
|Note
|OBSERVE
|Meant
|AIMED
|Calamity
|DISASTER
|Sidestepping
|EVADING
|Hair parasite
|LOUSE
|Staggering
|REELING
|Coat with pan juices
|BASTE
|Decorating
|ADORNING
|Repeating
|ECHOING
|Requiring
|NEEDING
|Thing
|OBJECT
|More competent
|ABLER
|Wait for
|AWAIT
|American republic (1,1,1)
|USA