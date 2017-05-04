Metro Crossword Answers May 4th 2017

Clue Solution
Toothpaste chemical FLUORIDE
Yellow-belly COWARD
Owners of territory (4-7) LANDHOLDERS
Woman’s title MRS
Petroleum OIL
Sports ground ARENA
Fairground attractions RIDES
Unusable UNSERVICEABLE
Truck motors (6,7) DIESELENGINES
Contact REACH
Picture IMAGE
Flow away EBB
Under the weather ILL
Unappreciativeness INGRATITUDE
Car shed GARAGE
Stale (pond) STAGNANT
Man FELLOW
Grecian vase URN
Cooks again REHEATS
Explore deeply DELVE
Note OBSERVE
Meant AIMED
Calamity DISASTER
Sidestepping EVADING
Hair parasite LOUSE
Staggering REELING
Coat with pan juices BASTE
Decorating ADORNING
Repeating ECHOING
Requiring NEEDING
Thing OBJECT
More competent ABLER
Wait for AWAIT
American republic (1,1,1) USA