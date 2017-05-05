Metro Crossword Answers May 5th 2017

Clue Solution
Separated (into portions) DIVIDED
Concealment of crime (5-2) COVERUP
Turned outwards SPLAYED
Copy MIMIC
Dodge (fare) EVADE
Pizza herb OREGANO
Smooths (wood) SANDS
Hairdressing shop SALON
Remains STAYS
Congeal GEL
Gave food to FED
Insinuate IMPLY
Multiple-birth babies QUADS
Precise EXACT
Striking with hand HITTING
Traffic-light colour AMBER
Hormone organ GLAND
Pencil rubbers ERASERS
Dregs RESIDUE
Open-toed shoes SANDALS
Most poorly-lit (room) DIMMEST
Pests VERMIN
Dance clubs DISCOS
Most dreary DULLEST
Whingeing child CRYBABY
Visual cassettes VIDEOS
Recollect RECALL
Beauty show PAGEANT
Distributed, … out DOLED
Join (to) AFFIX
Perform slalom SKI
Snow-capped mountain ALP
Pig enclosure STY
Mid-Earth line EQUATOR
Fuel gas METHANE
Lingers LOITERS
Artists’ workplaces STUDIOS
Photo books ALBUMS
Astute and calculating SHREWD
Encourages (4,2) EGGSON
Dessert, bombe … ALASKA