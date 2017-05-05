Metro Crossword Answers May 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro May 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Separated (into portions)
|DIVIDED
|Concealment of crime (5-2)
|COVERUP
|Turned outwards
|SPLAYED
|Copy
|MIMIC
|Dodge (fare)
|EVADE
|Pizza herb
|OREGANO
|Smooths (wood)
|SANDS
|Hairdressing shop
|SALON
|Remains
|STAYS
|Congeal
|GEL
|Gave food to
|FED
|Insinuate
|IMPLY
|Multiple-birth babies
|QUADS
|Precise
|EXACT
|Striking with hand
|HITTING
|Traffic-light colour
|AMBER
|Hormone organ
|GLAND
|Pencil rubbers
|ERASERS
|Dregs
|RESIDUE
|Open-toed shoes
|SANDALS
|Most poorly-lit (room)
|DIMMEST
|Pests
|VERMIN
|Dance clubs
|DISCOS
|Most dreary
|DULLEST
|Whingeing child
|CRYBABY
|Visual cassettes
|VIDEOS
|Recollect
|RECALL
|Beauty show
|PAGEANT
|Distributed, … out
|DOLED
|Join (to)
|AFFIX
|Perform slalom
|SKI
|Snow-capped mountain
|ALP
|Pig enclosure
|STY
|Mid-Earth line
|EQUATOR
|Fuel gas
|METHANE
|Lingers
|LOITERS
|Artists’ workplaces
|STUDIOS
|Photo books
|ALBUMS
|Astute and calculating
|SHREWD
|Encourages (4,2)
|EGGSON
|Dessert, bombe …
|ALASKA