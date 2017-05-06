Metro Crossword Answers May 6th 2017

Clue Solution
Underwater sportsman (4-5) SKINDIVER
Of sea phases TIDAL
Outlay SPEND
Twisted quickly TWIRLED
… only but also NOT
Customer CLIENT
Dusting powder TALC
Rearing up (of bronco) BUCKING
High voice SOPRANO
Rectangles OBLONGS
Maybe PERHAPS
Utter defeat ROUT
Song words LYRICS
Rope pulling contest, … of war TUG
Ground-breaking tool PICKAXE
Objects ITEMS
Harvest YIELD
Full of vitality SPRIGHTLY
Actress, … Sarandon SUSAN
Duplicate IDENTICAL
Penalty points DEDUCTIONS
Expressing VOICING
TV popularity figures RATINGS
Look-alike TWIN
River-mouth flats DELTA
Preposterous LUDICROUS
Persecuting OPPRESSING
Life history BIOGRAPHY
Residential unit APARTMENT
Cunning SLYNESS
Artist PAINTER
America, … Sam UNCLE
Windy GUSTY
Magic stick WAND