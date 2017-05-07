Metro Crossword Answers May 7th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro May 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Germ-control isolation QUARANTINE
Chopped AXED
Foolish INANE
Southern US state LOUISIANA
Flirt with the ladies WOMANISE
Varnish ingredient RESIN
Sent by wireless RADIOED
Misplaces MISLAYS
Curving inwards CONCAVE
Dietary need PROTEIN
Cut into small squares CUBED
Powerful people (3,5) BIGSHOTS
Past expiry time (3,2,4) OUTOFDATE
Short-lived fashion CRAZE
Garden shack SHED
Unrelenting PERSISTENT
Questionnaire QUIZ
From the menu, … carte (1,2) ALA
Sports stadium ARENA
Counted TALLIED
Excessively, ad … NAUSEAM
Photographs bones (1-4) XRAYS
Identifying (disease) DIAGNOSING
Strong coffee ESPRESSO
Ancient OLDEN
Unusually advanced (child) PRECOCIOUS
Intermittently (2,3,3) ONANDOFF
On the ball ALERT
Hug EMBRACE
Sow’s litter PIGLETS
Wash BATHE
Pawns HOCKS
Sum owed DEBT
One-spot card ACE