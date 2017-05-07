Metro Crossword Answers May 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro May 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Germ-control isolation
|QUARANTINE
|Chopped
|AXED
|Foolish
|INANE
|Southern US state
|LOUISIANA
|Flirt with the ladies
|WOMANISE
|Varnish ingredient
|RESIN
|Sent by wireless
|RADIOED
|Misplaces
|MISLAYS
|Curving inwards
|CONCAVE
|Dietary need
|PROTEIN
|Cut into small squares
|CUBED
|Powerful people (3,5)
|BIGSHOTS
|Past expiry time (3,2,4)
|OUTOFDATE
|Short-lived fashion
|CRAZE
|Garden shack
|SHED
|Unrelenting
|PERSISTENT
|Questionnaire
|QUIZ
|From the menu, … carte (1,2)
|ALA
|Sports stadium
|ARENA
|Counted
|TALLIED
|Excessively, ad …
|NAUSEAM
|Photographs bones (1-4)
|XRAYS
|Identifying (disease)
|DIAGNOSING
|Strong coffee
|ESPRESSO
|Ancient
|OLDEN
|Unusually advanced (child)
|PRECOCIOUS
|Intermittently (2,3,3)
|ONANDOFF
|On the ball
|ALERT
|Hug
|EMBRACE
|Sow’s litter
|PIGLETS
|Wash
|BATHE
|Pawns
|HOCKS
|Sum owed
|DEBT
|One-spot card
|ACE