Metro Crossword Answers May 8th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Arouses again
|REAWAKENS
|Bake
|ROAST
|Raises (kids)
|REARS
|Magazine subscribers
|READERS
|Install (carpet)
|LAY
|Quick look
|GLANCE
|Upon
|ATOP
|Success
|TRIUMPH
|Unit of sound
|DECIBEL
|Myths
|LEGENDS
|Rubber footwear item
|GUMBOOT
|Bad habit
|VICE
|Moscow’s Red …
|SQUARE
|Pigpen
|STY
|Beach front
|SEASIDE
|As a whole (2,3)
|INALL
|Horse
|STEED
|Labours
|STRUGGLES
|Pastoral
|RURAL
|Clinically examining
|ANALYSING
|School project
|ASSIGNMENT
|Facial lid hair
|EYELASH
|Smartened (up)
|SPRUCED
|Authentic
|REAL
|Forewarn
|ALERT
|Plane performance tester (4,5)
|TESTPILOT
|Scurrying
|SCAMPERING
|Broadcasts pictures of
|TELEVISES
|Newspaper kiosk
|BOOKSTALL
|Follow-up movies
|SEQUELS
|Language rules
|GRAMMAR
|Stop
|CEASE
|Egg yellows
|YOLKS
|Humane
|KIND