Metro Crossword Answers May 8th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro May 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Arouses again REAWAKENS
Bake ROAST
Raises (kids) REARS
Magazine subscribers READERS
Install (carpet) LAY
Quick look GLANCE
Upon ATOP
Success TRIUMPH
Unit of sound DECIBEL
Myths LEGENDS
Rubber footwear item GUMBOOT
Bad habit VICE
Moscow’s Red … SQUARE
Pigpen STY
Beach front SEASIDE
As a whole (2,3) INALL
Horse STEED
Labours STRUGGLES
Pastoral RURAL
Clinically examining ANALYSING
School project ASSIGNMENT
Facial lid hair EYELASH
Smartened (up) SPRUCED
Authentic REAL
Forewarn ALERT
Plane performance tester (4,5) TESTPILOT
Scurrying SCAMPERING
Broadcasts pictures of TELEVISES
Newspaper kiosk BOOKSTALL
Follow-up movies SEQUELS
Language rules GRAMMAR
Stop CEASE
Egg yellows YOLKS
Humane KIND