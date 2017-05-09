Metro Crossword Answers May 9th 2017

Clue Solution
Protested OBJECTED
Male feline TOMCAT
Large company CORPORATION
Nappy fastener, safety … PIN
Golfing body (1,1,1) PGA
Savour TASTE
Elizabethan sailor, Sir Francis … DRAKE
Rebuilding project REDEVELOPMENT
Boxing category FEATHERWEIGHT
Camel-like animal LLAMA
Verbal assessments ORALS
Steal from ROB
Deep-sea fish COD
Brilliant idea INSPIRATION
Santa’s vehicle SLEIGH
Perseveres PERSISTS
Take possession of OCCUPY
Glass pot JAR
Smacked heavily CLOUTED
College finals EXAMS
Confessed (5,2) OWNEDUP
Tea or coffee drink CUPPA
Divergent courses TANGENTS
Layer of frozen water (3,4) ICEFLOE
Main artery AORTA
Different VARIOUS
Go into ENTER
Distresses AFFLICTS
Hauling HEAVING
Idle talkers GASBAGS
Steak cuts (1-5) TBONES
Tennis champ, … Agassi ANDRE
Not dead ALIVE
Belonging to it ITS