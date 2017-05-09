Metro Crossword Answers May 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro May 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Protested
|OBJECTED
|Male feline
|TOMCAT
|Large company
|CORPORATION
|Nappy fastener, safety …
|PIN
|Golfing body (1,1,1)
|PGA
|Savour
|TASTE
|Elizabethan sailor, Sir Francis …
|DRAKE
|Rebuilding project
|REDEVELOPMENT
|Boxing category
|FEATHERWEIGHT
|Camel-like animal
|LLAMA
|Verbal assessments
|ORALS
|Steal from
|ROB
|Deep-sea fish
|COD
|Brilliant idea
|INSPIRATION
|Santa’s vehicle
|SLEIGH
|Perseveres
|PERSISTS
|Take possession of
|OCCUPY
|Glass pot
|JAR
|Smacked heavily
|CLOUTED
|College finals
|EXAMS
|Confessed (5,2)
|OWNEDUP
|Tea or coffee drink
|CUPPA
|Divergent courses
|TANGENTS
|Layer of frozen water (3,4)
|ICEFLOE
|Main artery
|AORTA
|Different
|VARIOUS
|Go into
|ENTER
|Distresses
|AFFLICTS
|Hauling
|HEAVING
|Idle talkers
|GASBAGS
|Steak cuts (1-5)
|TBONES
|Tennis champ, … Agassi
|ANDRE
|Not dead
|ALIVE
|Belonging to it
|ITS