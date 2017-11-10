Metro Crossword Answers November 10th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro November 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Treatment of feet
|CHIROPODY
|Thrill
|ELATE
|Haughtily
|LOFTILY
|Protest sign
|PLACARD
|Chinese lunch, yum …
|CHA
|Imbue
|INSTIL
|Old VCR format
|BETA
|Solitude
|PRIVACY
|Nazi secret police
|GESTAPO
|Sties
|PIGPENS
|Egg-simmering pan
|POACHER
|College head
|DEAN
|Deadly
|MORTAL
|Part of eon
|ERA
|Proceed (from)
|EMANATE
|Banishing
|EXILING
|Press
|MEDIA
|Rabbi’s house of worship
|SYNAGOGUE
|Baby’s tummy trouble
|COLIC
|Blowing up (balloon)
|INFLATING
|Stemmed (from)
|ORIGINATED
|Lengthy adventure
|ODYSSEY
|Barking
|YAPPING
|Red-rind cheese
|EDAM
|Conscious (of)
|AWARE
|Attempt or try
|ENDEAVOUR
|Violently attacking
|ASSAULTING
|Pie-in-the-sky idea (4,5)
|PIPEDREAM
|Accomplishing
|ACHIEVING
|Light rainfalls
|SHOWERS
|Material design
|PATTERN
|Trophy
|AWARD
|Cast a line
|ANGLE
|Indonesian isle
|JAVA