Metro Crossword Answers November 10th 2017

Clue Solution
Treatment of feet CHIROPODY
Thrill ELATE
Haughtily LOFTILY
Protest sign PLACARD
Chinese lunch, yum … CHA
Imbue INSTIL
Old VCR format BETA
Solitude PRIVACY
Nazi secret police GESTAPO
Sties PIGPENS
Egg-simmering pan POACHER
College head DEAN
Deadly MORTAL
Part of eon ERA
Proceed (from) EMANATE
Banishing EXILING
Press MEDIA
Rabbi’s house of worship SYNAGOGUE
Baby’s tummy trouble COLIC
Blowing up (balloon) INFLATING
Stemmed (from) ORIGINATED
Lengthy adventure ODYSSEY
Barking YAPPING
Red-rind cheese EDAM
Conscious (of) AWARE
Attempt or try ENDEAVOUR
Violently attacking ASSAULTING
Pie-in-the-sky idea (4,5) PIPEDREAM
Accomplishing ACHIEVING
Light rainfalls SHOWERS
Material design PATTERN
Trophy AWARD
Cast a line ANGLE
Indonesian isle JAVA