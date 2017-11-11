Metro Crossword Answers November 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro November 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Arrived at (destination)
|REACHED
|Issue (magazine)
|PUBLISH
|Come to understand
|REALISE
|Exhilarate
|ELATE
|Send via Internet
|Ocean-liner waiter
|STEWARD
|Hot-headed
|FIERY
|More rational
|SANER
|Lazed
|IDLED
|Peculiar
|ODD
|… & hers
|HIS
|Long (for)
|YEARN
|Blab, … out
|BLURT
|Stage play
|DRAMA
|Nuclear generator
|REACTOR
|Banish from own country
|EXILE
|Praise highly
|EXALT
|Gum sore
|ABSCESS
|Nasal cavities
|SINUSES
|Child-minding (centre)
|DAYCARE
|Percentage of the take (4-3)
|RAKEOFF
|Sailor’s yes (3,3)
|AYEAYE
|Unorthodox religious doctrine
|HERESY
|Cul-de-sac (4,3)
|DEADEND
|Ape or monkey
|PRIMATE
|Haemorrhages
|BLEEDS
|To no avail (2,4)
|INVAIN
|Yells
|HOLLERS
|Speed trap
|RADAR
|Loathe
|ABHOR
|Climbing vine
|IVY
|Meadow
|LEA
|Noise
|DIN
|Descends rock-face by rope
|ABSEILS
|Slips by (of time)
|ELAPSES
|Old tyre made new
|RETREAD
|Milk sugar
|LACTOSE
|Harmony
|UNISON
|Steps (on)
|TREADS
|Smart (attire)
|DRESSY
|Northernmost US state
|ALASKA