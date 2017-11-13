Metro Crossword Answers November 13th 2017

Clue Solution
Red pepper spice PAPRIKA
Interfering person MEDDLER
Conifer (3,4) FIRTREE
Pig out GORGE
Sedate (character) STAID
Ouija sessions SEANCES
Clumsy INEPT
Mountain call YODEL
Overexcited, … up HYPED
Aggravate IRK
Wildebeest GNU
Walked (in water) WADED
Female servants MAIDS
Foolish INANE
Stretchy ELASTIC
Sears CHARS
Very annoyed IRATE
Lacking in blood-iron ANAEMIC
Downward path DESCENT
Race official STEWARD
Antarctic bird PENGUIN
Stab PIERCE
Overrun INFEST
By now ALREADY
Wonderful thing MIRACLE
Not casual DRESSY
Garden reptile LIZARD
Willingly READILY
Mocked, … fun at POKED
Church keyboard ORGAN
By what means? HOW
Pea shell POD
Movie flop DUD
Spanked SMACKED
Emphatic ADAMANT
Buries in vault ENTOMBS
Faded, … out PETERED
Reflections IMAGES
Bun seed SESAME
Frozen drop ICICLE
Wattle tree ACACIA