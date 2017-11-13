Metro Crossword Answers November 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro November 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Red pepper spice
|PAPRIKA
|Interfering person
|MEDDLER
|Conifer (3,4)
|FIRTREE
|Pig out
|GORGE
|Sedate (character)
|STAID
|Ouija sessions
|SEANCES
|Clumsy
|INEPT
|Mountain call
|YODEL
|Overexcited, … up
|HYPED
|Aggravate
|IRK
|Wildebeest
|GNU
|Walked (in water)
|WADED
|Female servants
|MAIDS
|Foolish
|INANE
|Stretchy
|ELASTIC
|Sears
|CHARS
|Very annoyed
|IRATE
|Lacking in blood-iron
|ANAEMIC
|Downward path
|DESCENT
|Race official
|STEWARD
|Antarctic bird
|PENGUIN
|Stab
|PIERCE
|Overrun
|INFEST
|By now
|ALREADY
|Wonderful thing
|MIRACLE
|Not casual
|DRESSY
|Garden reptile
|LIZARD
|Willingly
|READILY
|Mocked, … fun at
|POKED
|Church keyboard
|ORGAN
|By what means?
|HOW
|Pea shell
|POD
|Movie flop
|DUD
|Spanked
|SMACKED
|Emphatic
|ADAMANT
|Buries in vault
|ENTOMBS
|Faded, … out
|PETERED
|Reflections
|IMAGES
|Bun seed
|SESAME
|Frozen drop
|ICICLE
|Wattle tree
|ACACIA