Metro Crossword Answers November 14th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Prehistoric relic or tool
|ARTEFACT
|Entry
|ACCESS
|Tenant
|LEASEHOLDER
|Belonging to that woman
|HER
|Small ocean
|SEA
|Woozy
|GIDDY
|Film award
|OSCAR
|Blackmailers
|EXTORTIONISTS
|Boxing category
|FEATHERWEIGHT
|Unlace
|UNTIE
|Built-up (zone)
|URBAN
|Genetic code carrier (1,1,1)
|DNA
|Naughty child
|IMP
|Unpardonable
|INEXCUSABLE
|Come out
|EMERGE
|Items of gossip
|SNIPPETS
|Most capable
|ABLEST
|Hot drink
|TEA
|Rail cargo
|FREIGHT
|Mob
|CROWD
|Animated picture
|CARTOON
|Moral standard
|ETHIC
|Amaze
|SURPRISE
|Dawn to dusk
|DAYTIME
|Sports ground
|ARENA
|Divert
|REROUTE
|Located
|SITED
|Gushy
|EFFUSIVE
|Listening to
|HEEDING
|Bands together (5,2)
|GANGSUP
|Bets
|WAGERS
|Wigwam
|TEPEE
|Pork rasher
|BACON
|Adieu!
|BYE