Metro Crossword Answers November 14th 2017

Clue Solution
Prehistoric relic or tool ARTEFACT
Entry ACCESS
Tenant LEASEHOLDER
Belonging to that woman HER
Small ocean SEA
Woozy GIDDY
Film award OSCAR
Blackmailers EXTORTIONISTS
Boxing category FEATHERWEIGHT
Unlace UNTIE
Built-up (zone) URBAN
Genetic code carrier (1,1,1) DNA
Naughty child IMP
Unpardonable INEXCUSABLE
Come out EMERGE
Items of gossip SNIPPETS
Most capable ABLEST
Hot drink TEA
Rail cargo FREIGHT
Mob CROWD
Animated picture CARTOON
Moral standard ETHIC
Amaze SURPRISE
Dawn to dusk DAYTIME
Sports ground ARENA
Divert REROUTE
Located SITED
Gushy EFFUSIVE
Listening to HEEDING
Bands together (5,2) GANGSUP
Bets WAGERS
Wigwam TEPEE
Pork rasher BACON
Adieu! BYE