Metro Crossword Answers November 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro November 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Cocktail, … colada PINA
Wear thin FRAY
Inevitable INESCAPABLE
Role PART
Troubles ILLS
Plant, aloe … VERA
Record TAPE
Forensic ID check, … test (1,1,1) DNA
Santa’s helper ELF
Commercial breaks ADS
Henpeck NAG
Surgical procedures OPS
Dull DRAB
Grass-cutter MOWER
Thyme HERB
Most excellent BEST
Tinned fish TUNA
Austin Powers actor, … Myers MIKE
Skin transplant GRAFT
Long narrative SAGA
Positive vote AYE
Clothesline clamp PEG
Tight-lipped MUM
Genocidal Cambodian leader, … Pot POL
Apply friction to RUB
Parti-coloured PIED
Office reminder MEMO
Beef or pork MEAT
Greek drink OUZO
Law making LEGISLATION
Scotch whisky measure DRAM
WWII invasion date (1,3) DDAY
Spoke out, … up PIPED
Buddhist goal NIRVANA
AM, … meridiem ANTE
Largest continent ASIA
Bellybutton NAVEL
Trading centre MART
Toss (coin) FLIP
Let go RELEASE
Affirmative replies YESES
Mat RUG
Bustle ADO
Self-centred act (3,4) EGOTRIP
Worried FRETFUL
London’s Westminster … ABBEY
Withdraw, … out PHASE
Barricade (stream) DAM
Food enhancer (1,1,1) MSG
Groove in track RUT
Rhyme, …, Baa, Black Sheep BAA
Ugandan capital KAMPALA
Become beached, run … AGROUND
Ram’s mate EWE
Filled pastry PIE
Performed charade MIMED
Ellipses OVALS
Concealed snare, … trap BOOBY
News story ITEM
Intravenous feeding apparatus DRIP
Tiny spider MITE
Frame of mind MOOD
VIDEO