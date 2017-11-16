Metro Crossword Answers November 16th 2017

Clue Solution
People in book CHARACTERS
Low-fat (milk) SKIM
Yonder, over … THERE
Captured KIDNAPPED
Abated (4,4) DIEDDOWN
Of the eyes OPTIC
Waist MIDRIFF
The … Pimpernel SCARLET
Feel of surface TEXTURE
Leave high & dry ABANDON
Step (on) TREAD
Preferred FAVOURED
Orchestral curtain-raisers OVERTURES
Third planet EARTH
Mediocre (2-2) SOSO
Resenting BEGRUDGING
Beds COTS
Snacked ATE
Vary (legislation) AMEND
Become airborne (4,3) TAKEOFF
Mice RODENTS
Wrecked KAPUT
Treating with drugs MEDICATING
Landscape PANORAMA
Contents list INDEX
Reproductions IMITATIONS
Flood INUNDATE
Hand in (tax return) LODGE
Compel obedience to ENFORCE
Counsellor ADVISER
Heavy fencing swords EPEES
Turn over UPEND
Bully THUG
Keyboard operator’s complaint (1,1,1) RSI