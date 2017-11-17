Metro Crossword Answers November 17th 2017

admin Metro

Clue Solution
Sailors MARINERS
Curio RARITY
Conflict FRICTION
Nut ALMOND
Formal midday meals LUNCHEONS
Refrigerate CHILL
Copies APES
Utmost EXTREME
Less dirty CLEANER
Jokes with, … around KIDS
Types of nourishment FOODS
Exploiter PROFITEER
Wryly amusing IRONIC
Money matters FINANCES
Service station GARAGE
Arrogant people EGOTISTS
Dampen (sound) MUFFLE
Governs REIGNS
Score, … up NOTCH
Uproarious RIOTOUS
Assigned ALLOCATED
Worshipped IDOLISED
Swiss mountain singer YODELLER
… of Capri ISLE
Chastising PUNISHING
Scraping (shoe) SCUFFING
Critical time (4,4) ZEROHOUR
Salesmen REPS
Understanding KNOWING
Fights with sword FENCES
Edges of bread CRUSTS
Inappropriate INAPT