Metro Crossword Answers November 19th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Brass instruments
|TROMBONES
|Shyly
|COYLY
|Japanese martial arts fighter
|NINJA
|Barrel taps
|FAUCETS
|Faintly-lit
|DIM
|Collapse (4-2)
|CAVEIN
|Verge
|EDGE
|Plane sheds
|HANGARS
|Clutched
|GRABBED
|Stands down
|RESIGNS
|Black magic
|SORCERY
|Ark builder
|NOAH
|Excitement
|THRILL
|Afternoon meal
|TEA
|Reactor fuel
|URANIUM
|Frosting
|ICING
|Elude
|DODGE
|Temple
|SYNAGOGUE
|Stopped listening, … out
|TUNED
|Oily lotions
|OINTMENTS
|Milk jelly
|BLANCMANGE
|Local people
|NATIVES
|Filtering out
|SIFTING
|Illegal seizure of power
|COUP
|Concede
|YIELD
|24 hours ago
|YESTERDAY
|Guarding
|PATROLLING
|Shouted at
|HARANGUED
|Respiring
|BREATHING
|Systems
|SCHEMES
|Tiny amount
|SMIDGEN
|Medal
|AWARD
|Debate
|ARGUE
|Metal strand
|WIRE