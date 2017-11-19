Metro Crossword Answers November 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Brass instruments TROMBONES
Shyly COYLY
Japanese martial arts fighter NINJA
Barrel taps FAUCETS
Faintly-lit DIM
Collapse (4-2) CAVEIN
Verge EDGE
Plane sheds HANGARS
Clutched GRABBED
Stands down RESIGNS
Black magic SORCERY
Ark builder NOAH
Excitement THRILL
Afternoon meal TEA
Reactor fuel URANIUM
Frosting ICING
Elude DODGE
Temple SYNAGOGUE
Stopped listening, … out TUNED
Oily lotions OINTMENTS
Milk jelly BLANCMANGE
Local people NATIVES
Filtering out SIFTING
Illegal seizure of power COUP
Concede YIELD
24 hours ago YESTERDAY
Guarding PATROLLING
Shouted at HARANGUED
Respiring BREATHING
Systems SCHEMES
Tiny amount SMIDGEN
Medal AWARD
Debate ARGUE
Metal strand WIRE