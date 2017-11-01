Metro Crossword Answers November 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro November 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Bracelet timepiece
|WRISTWATCH
|Scalp growth
|HAIR
|Water vapour
|STEAM
|Dyeing
|COLOURING
|Guise
|PRETENCE
|Hues
|TINTS
|Funeral garlands
|WREATHS
|Thick, dark syrup
|TREACLE
|Catch
|ENSNARE
|Country lodge
|COTTAGE
|Swap
|TRADE
|Thoughtless
|HEEDLESS
|Implied messages
|OVERTONES
|Adhere
|CLING
|Cure
|HEAL
|Grave markers
|HEADSTONES
|Sunset direction
|WEST
|Anger
|IRE
|Attract enticingly
|TEMPT
|Climbs
|ASCENDS
|Most placid
|CALMEST
|Straighten
|ALIGN
|Protection against mail being lost or misdirected, … post
|REGISTERED
|Most corroded
|RUSTIEST
|Swamp grasses
|REEDS
|Liking for sugar (5,5)
|SWEETTOOTH
|Mockery
|TRAVESTY
|Insensitive & stupid
|CRASS
|Improve
|ENHANCE
|Wrinkled
|CREASED
|Rink
|ARENA
|Legal
|LICIT
|A long time
|AGES
|Charged atom
|ION