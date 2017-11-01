Metro Crossword Answers November 1st 2017

Clue Solution
Bracelet timepiece WRISTWATCH
Scalp growth HAIR
Water vapour STEAM
Dyeing COLOURING
Guise PRETENCE
Hues TINTS
Funeral garlands WREATHS
Thick, dark syrup TREACLE
Catch ENSNARE
Country lodge COTTAGE
Swap TRADE
Thoughtless HEEDLESS
Implied messages OVERTONES
Adhere CLING
Cure HEAL
Grave markers HEADSTONES
Sunset direction WEST
Anger IRE
Attract enticingly TEMPT
Climbs ASCENDS
Most placid CALMEST
Straighten ALIGN
Protection against mail being lost or misdirected, … post REGISTERED
Most corroded RUSTIEST
Swamp grasses REEDS
Liking for sugar (5,5) SWEETTOOTH
Mockery TRAVESTY
Insensitive & stupid CRASS
Improve ENHANCE
Wrinkled CREASED
Rink ARENA
Legal LICIT
A long time AGES
Charged atom ION