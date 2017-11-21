Metro Crossword Answers November 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro November 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Sounding (horn) or crying (of goose)
|HONKING
|Gulp
|SWALLOW
|Conspired
|PLOTTED
|Musical pace
|TEMPO
|Silly or mindless
|INANE
|Reconstructed
|REBUILT
|Number of spider’s legs
|EIGHT
|Stage setting or view
|SCENE
|Sill
|LEDGE
|Ornamental carp
|KOI
|… & downs
|UPS
|Surprised, taken …
|ABACK
|End of life
|DEATH
|Potato type
|IDAHO
|Travel cheats, fare …
|EVADERS
|Fashion sense
|STYLE
|Resupply with weapons
|REARM
|Catch-22
|DILEMMA
|Gave up or produced
|YIELDED
|US currency units
|DOLLARS
|Jostles
|HUSTLES
|Aromatic spice
|NUTMEG
|Bring from overseas
|IMPORT
|So long!
|GOODBYE
|Going down (of sun)
|SETTING
|Reviews (accounts)
|AUDITS
|Track down or situate
|LOCATE
|Diluted, … down
|WATERED
|Winch
|HOIST
|Was able to
|COULD
|Meadow (poetic)
|LEA
|Gene acid (1,1,1)
|DNA
|Deer
|ELK
|Lengthy adventure or Homer epic
|ODYSSEY
|Fought in street
|BRAWLED
|Blended (butter & sugar)
|CREAMED
|Carries out (crime)
|COMMITS
|Anybody
|ANYONE
|Paid attention to
|HEEDED
|Holy Land nation
|ISRAEL
|US Arctic state
|ALASKA