Metro Crossword Answers November 22nd 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Grand residence
|MANSION
|Holy day of rest
|SABBATH
|Going into the red
|OVERDRAWING
|Tell untruth
|FIB
|Kangaroo pouch
|SAC
|Apportion or allocate
|ALLOT
|Turn a blind eye to
|IGNORE
|Chicken
|HEN
|French affirmative
|OUI
|Punctual, on the …
|DOT
|Draws in air
|SUCKS
|Small & efficient
|NIFTY
|It is (poetic) (‘3)
|TIS
|Luggage label
|TAG
|… & feather
|TAR
|The S of RSI
|STRAIN
|Skin transplant
|GRAFT
|Irish movement (1,1,1)
|IRA
|Liqueur, … Maria
|TIA
|Thrilled or excited
|EXHILARATED
|Steel-belted tyres
|RADIALS
|Monotony
|BOREDOM
|Lunar object
|MOON
|Financial hardship
|NEEDINESS
|Approaches
|NEARS
|Turning (on light)
|SWITCHING
|Dreadful
|AWFUL
|Living quarters
|HABITATION
|Jerseys & Friesians (5,6)
|DAIRYCATTLE
|Male relative
|GRANDFATHER
|Ringleader
|INSTIGATOR
|Flightless birds
|OSTRICHES
|Blew up with explosives
|DYNAMITED
|Hollywood prize, Academy …
|AWARD
|Speak off the cuff (2-3)
|ADLIB
|Eve’s mate
|ADAM