Metro Crossword Answers November 22nd 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro November 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Grand residence MANSION
Holy day of rest SABBATH
Going into the red OVERDRAWING
Tell untruth FIB
Kangaroo pouch SAC
Apportion or allocate ALLOT
Turn a blind eye to IGNORE
Chicken HEN
French affirmative OUI
Punctual, on the … DOT
Draws in air SUCKS
Small & efficient NIFTY
It is (poetic) (‘3) TIS
Luggage label TAG
… & feather TAR
The S of RSI STRAIN
Skin transplant GRAFT
Irish movement (1,1,1) IRA
Liqueur, … Maria TIA
Thrilled or excited EXHILARATED
Steel-belted tyres RADIALS
Monotony BOREDOM
Lunar object MOON
Financial hardship NEEDINESS
Approaches NEARS
Turning (on light) SWITCHING
Dreadful AWFUL
Living quarters HABITATION
Jerseys & Friesians (5,6) DAIRYCATTLE
Male relative GRANDFATHER
Ringleader INSTIGATOR
Flightless birds OSTRICHES
Blew up with explosives DYNAMITED
Hollywood prize, Academy … AWARD
Speak off the cuff (2-3) ADLIB
Eve’s mate ADAM