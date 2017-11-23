Metro Crossword Answers November 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro November 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Stereo unit HIFI
Prevaricator LIAR
Margin EDGE
Cry in pain MOAN
Communications industry MEDIA
Expired DIED
Consume EAT
Sheltered side LEE
Dangerous explosive (1,1,1) TNT
Mink or sable FUR
British military force (1,1,1) RAF
CD, compact … DISC
Epic story SAGA
Small whirlpool EDDY
Lowdown INFO
Elimination ERADICATION
Sport squad TEAM
Classify SORT
Quick RAPID
Religious image ICON
Belonging to that ITS
Magician’s exclamation,… presto! HEY
Concealed from view HID
Chasing game TAG
Hyperactivity disorder (1,1,1) ADD
Nights & … DAYS
Tidy, spick & … SPAN
Natal people ZULU
Act wordlessly MIME
Showed hospitality ENTERTAINED
Lasciviousness LUST
Require NEED
Rigid STIFF
Match arbiter REFEREE
Trampled (on) TROD
Lazily IDLY
Skin-diving gear SCUBA
Fastener, press … STUD
Mix (salad) TOSS
Executed (law) ENACTED
Intended MEANT
Punctual, on the … DOT
Ailing ILL
Re-create (scene) (2-5) REENACT
Thwarting FOILING
Allow inside ADMIT
Uncanny EERIE
Homer Simpson’s vexed cry DOH
Spoil MAR
Assist AID
Geological age EON
Violins FIDDLES
Poison CYANIDE
Cunning SLY
With it HIP
Eye colour HAZEL
Keenly perceptive ACUTE
Terror DREAD
Mother’s sister AUNT
Worry in silence STEW
Minor mistake SLIP
Prayer ending AMEN
